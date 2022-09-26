 Skip to main content
Horse trails at McClellan to be featured again on national TV

A television producer of outdoors-themed programming will bring a crew back to the horseback riding trails at McClellan to film another episode of  “Best of America by Horseback.”

Producer Tom Seay will return this weekend to film riders enjoying the Back Country Horsemen of America trails, Calhoun County Commissioners said at a meeting Thursday.