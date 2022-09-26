Horse trails at McClellan to be featured again on national TV

A television producer of outdoors-themed programming will bring a crew back to the horseback riding trails at McClellan to film another episode of “Best of America by Horseback.”
Producer Tom Seay will return this weekend to film riders enjoying the Back Country Horsemen of America trails, Calhoun County Commissioners said at a meeting Thursday.
“This is the only place he has filmed a second time,” said Commissioner J. D. Hess. The producer last visited in November 2020.
The new filming is for an episode expected to be broadcast in the spring of 2023.
Hess informed the commissioners and others in attendance that county workers and volunteers are currently making sure everything is ready.
“This is a great event,” Hess said. “Seven to nine states will be represented there. We’ve come a long way. At first, we only had an archway and a flagpole, and now we have a pavilion, stables, a country store and a campground.”
The Calhoun County Highway Department’s engineer, Rodney Cain, spoke at a public hearing at the meeting and asked for comments about the county’s decision to vacate property at Lankford Lane, which is off Alabama 144. There were no objections to the decision to vacate the property for the purpose of building a cul de sac for the property owners. The commissioners passed the resolution unanimously.
In other business, the commission:
· Heard the first reading for the Oak Meadow Event Center’s alcohol license. The Center is located at 268 Bryant Road, Ohatchee.
· Resolved to assist the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office through September 30 in obtaining grants for overtime through a fiscal agent.
· Resolved to assist the Calhoun County EMA office in obtaining a grant of $2,979 to pay expenses that occurred in 2021 for the local EMA offices.
· Entered into an agreement with Quality Correctional Health Care to provide inmate health care services, including mental health services, for Calhoun County Jail.
· Passed a resolution to renew the contract with Kevin J. Klimasewski to serve as the voting machine technician/custodian.
· Passed a resolution naming Julie Borrelli for District 2 and David West was reappointment for District 3 to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee.
· Specified the company that will administer the Flexible Spending Account if county employees opt to participate.