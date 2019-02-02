Calhoun County saw a decline in violent deaths in 2018, though a pair of Anniston homicides remain unsolved in the new year.
Police say they’re still seeking suspects in the deaths of Justin Cleveland and Jamar Jones, both of whom were killed in separate shootings last summer.
“There are still leads we are following,” said Chris Sparks, an investigator for the Anniston Police Department, of the Cleveland shooting.
Calhoun County saw 14 homicides in 2018, by The Anniston Star’s count. Official FBI numbers on the death toll likely won’t be available for months; The Star’s count is based on past reporting plus year-end follow-up interviews with local law enforcement officials.
Those numbers show a steep decline in the homicide rate compared to 2017, when 26 people died in violent incidents, 14 of them in Anniston alone. Local police take a knock-on-wood approach to the change, noting that luck plays a role in who survives a shooting and who dies.
The decline is also small comfort to victims’ families and neighbors still shaken by shootings in the city.
“I came home one night and found out that someone had shot through my window,” said Lisa Frady, a resident of Colonial Apartments in Saks. The shots that hit her apartment came just a few weeks before the shooting death of Jamar Jones in the apartment complex, Frady said.
Statewide, the trend in recent years hasn’t been good. From 2014 through 2017, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, Alabama’s homicide rate has risen every year. In 2014 the state had the nation’s third-highest homicide rate. In 2017, the state was second, behind Louisiana. More people died by homicide in Alabama in 2017 than in New York, even though that state is home to four times as many people.
Here’s a look at each of the reported homicides in the County in 2018 – and where the investigations into those deaths now stand:
— Heather Parker, 19, her fiancé Brandon Roberts, 20, and Heather’s 12-year-old brother Rusty Parker died on Jan. 18 after being shot by White Plains resident Anthony Parker, the father of Heather and Rusty. Deputies found out about the crime after Anthony Parker called 911 to report that he’d killed someone and was preparing to kill himself.Deputies later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Parker had attempted suicide before, by overdose, in 2011.
— Connie Burgess, 41, of Anniston died Feb. 15 after being struck by a train near Cooper Circle in Wellborn. Her husband, Benny Lester Burgess, 56, was later indicted on a murder charge, accused of pushing her in front of the train. Last month, his lawyers requested he be transferred from Calhoun County Jail to Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility, a hospital for inmates with mental illnesses.
— Misty Mitchell, 41, was found dead at her home Feb. 26 when Ohatchee police responded to a domestic disturbance call. Her husband, Benny Dewayne Mitchell, 55, was later arrested at a Bibb County truck stop and charged with murder; the indictment alleges he killed her by asphyxiation. A judge ordered Mitchell to give a DNA sample in the case in November, but the case has not yet gone to trial.
— Darion Welch, 32, was shot multiple times at an apartment on Gurnee Avenue in Anniston on April 14.Police later arrested Donta Kajuan Brown, 18, on a murder charge. Police say Welch, who didn’t live at the apartment, arrived that night looking for a place to stay. Brown didn’t live at the apartment, but was staying there at the time, according to police. A 38-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. Brown was later charged with first-degree assault in relation to that injury.
— Justin Cleveland, 29, died in a shooting early on the morning April 22 at Glen Addie Homes in Anniston. Police said Cleveland had attended the funeral of Darion Welch the day before, and was still in his funeral clothes talking with a group of people when a man approached, shot Cleveland and fled. Sparks, the Anniston investigator, said last week that police are still looking for a suspect in the case. He said police don’t believe there’s a connection between Cleveland’s shooting and the death of Welch the week before.
— Anthony Roderick Grady, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds after what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire at a house on Thomas Avenue on May 25. A woman also at the scene was hospitalized for a gunshot wound; police said they found two firearms at the scene. Police at the time identified the shooting as a domestic violence incident. Sparks in January said the woman had been referred to a grand jury but not indicted. At the time of the shooting, Grady was awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping an “estranged significant other” and one of her friends in April.
— The body of Kelsey Abigail Williams, 26, was found June 2 by police and firefighters responding to a trailer fire behind RJ’s gas station on U.S. 431 in Glencoe. Brothers Timothy Mark Putman, 33, and Tony Lee Putman, 39, face murder charges in the case. A Calhoun County judge in January denied their lawyer and an investigator access to a Wellington crime scene where partial remains from Williams’ body were found.
— Teuntay Quantez Pointer died of a gunshot at a house on Moore Avenue on July 18. Police later arrested William Dewayne Pointer, 38, a housemate and relative of Teuntay Pointer. William Pointer entered a not guilty plea in December and is awaiting trial, according to court records.
— Police are still seeking suspects in the shooting death of Jamar Jones, 22, who was shot at Colonial Park Apartments July 29. Jones had lived in multiple places in recent years but was staying with relatives who have since moved, neighbors told The Star last week.
“That case is still active,” Anniston police investigator Kyle Price said. “We do have a person of interest, and we’re attempting to make contact with him.”
— Frank Keith Boozer, a resident of the Cedar Springs area near Jacksonville, died of a shotgun wound Aug. 18. Deputies say Boozer was involved in a gun battle with a Pleasant Valley resident who was a longtime acquaintance of Boozer’s. According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, Boozer went to the Pleasant Valley man’s house, waited for the man to arrive and shot him four times with an AR-15. The man returned fire with a shotgun. Deputies later got a call about a man lying near railroad tracks in Read’s Mill. Arriving deputies found Boozer with a gunshot wound. Wade said investigators considered Pleasant Valley man’s actions self-defense.
— Chandler Gage Garcia, 20, died after a shooting Nov. 29 outside his home on South Fifth Avenue. Piedmont police have released few details about the shooting but have arrested two men, Richard Donnell Lane of Union Springs and Trevon Tarique Fletcher of Montgomery, on first-degree robbery charges in connection to the shooting. Asked whether further charges were coming, police Chief Freddie Norton last week said police were still actively investigating the case.
— Amanda Nicole Kirby, 37, was found lying in Winchester Road, unconscious and with a gunshot wound, on Dec. 6. She later died; police say she was likely shot while in a vehicle and left on the roadway. Police later arrested Robert Lee Jenkins, 29, and Marcus Deontay Pinson in connection with the death. Both men were still in Calhoun County Jail last week, held both on murder charges and probation violations stemming from other criminal charges. Bond for each man is $60,000.