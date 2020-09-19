Homecoming queen crowned in family-room ceremony

Pleasant Valley High School senior Eva Bryant was crowned homecoming queen at her home Friday night in front of a crowd — of 10 people.
Bryant, who is under quarantine from a COVID-19 exposure earlier in the week, could not attend the Raiders’ football game to enjoy the pageantry of the homecoming court and the eventual naming of the winner.
So the coronation was carried out someplace else.
The dominoes started to fall Monday when Bryant learned that her friend, who needed stitches for a knee injury, tested positive for COVID-19 while while at the doctor’s office. Bryant was told by the school nurse Monday morning to go home immediately and stay under quarantine until Sept. 28.
“I was very sad at first, I cried for a couple of days but now I’m OK with it. I feel better about it but it’s sad to miss out on it,” Bryant said earlier in the evening.
Bryant was in her homecoming court dress, her hair was styled and her shoes sparkled in the upstairs family room of her home awaiting word from the school of who would win. Bryant’s dad, Ken, was dressed in his Sunday best as he was supposed to lead his daughter out onto the football field during the homecoming court before the game.
A large cardboard poster of Ken and Eva was at the game to stand in for the pair as their names were read by the public address announcer.
Bryant’s mom, Brandi, said Ken had a prediction about their daughter when she was born.
“The day she was born, he said, ‘that girl is going to win homecoming queen and I’m going to walk her out,’” Brandi said.
Arrangements were made for Bryant to watch the homecoming court and naming of the queen via Facetime so at least she could participate in the rite of passage virtually. As the family nervously waited for the minutes to tick by, Brandi asked her husband if he was nervous.
“I’m nervous that technology is going to fail us,” he said.
His worry was justified. As time approached for the naming of the queen, Facetime would not work due to limited bandwidth at the school.
“Oh no,” exclaimed Eva.
“I know this was going to happen — too many folks online at the school,” her dad said.
Everyone was pecking on their phones trying to make contact with the masses at the game to find out if it was time for the announcement.
Time was running out and faces were long.
“I don’t think there’s anything we can do,” Eva said as she gazed forlornly at the blank screen on her phone.
Suddenly, with no warning, a knight in shining armor burst into the room and saved the night with great news. Brayden Wright, Eva’s boyfriend — and last year’s homecoming king — had a functioning phone. He had been placed in the family home in hiding and when he heard the announcement he rushed to his queen and crowned her to a chorus of laughter and merriment. Bursts of confetti flew as hugs and smiles replaced the worried frowns of minutes before.
Eva was in a dream as she was presented balloons, plaques and accolades.
“I’m so surprised, I was not expecting all of this,” she said.
Eva’s dad, who predicted this night 17 years ago, had a broad smile.
“I’m just so proud for her, it’s been such a tough week and I’m just proud she won. Actually that was pure joy on her face for the first time all week,” he said.