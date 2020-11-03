Hodges to become revenue commissioner after unopposed run

Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges will become the county’s revenue commissioner in 2021, having run unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Hodges got 37,448 votes in his run for the office, which oversees property tax assessment and collection. His win was a fait accompli as early as November 2019, when he qualified at the last minute to run for the office, but Tuesday’s election marks a milestone in Calhoun County politics.
Incumbent Revenue Commissioner Karen Roper is the last Democrat to hold countywide office in Calhoun County. She survived the 2010 Republican sweep that wiped out many of the area’s other Democratic politicians, in part because the office is elected for six-year terms and she wasn’t on the ballot at the time.
Even though the election was held Tuesday, the revenue commissioner’s term doesn’t begin until September 2021, meaning Hodges will remain on the commission for several more months. Gov. Kay Ivey will likely appoint a successor to fill the seat.