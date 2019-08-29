The Calhoun County Commission had its scheduled change of chairman during its Thursday meeting, with Fred Wilson stepping down and Tim Hodges taking his place.
Commissioner J.D. Hess thanked Wilson for his work in the role.
“Chairman is a full-time job and it takes on the tasks of everything that goes on in the county,” Hess said. “You’ve done a good job and I want you to know I appreciate it.”
Commissioners rotate the position about every nine months, with each of the five members taking on the role during their four-year terms. The chairman is called on to represent the rest of the commission, explained County Administrator Mark Tyner, and will attend events, issue proclamations, run meetings and perform other day-to-day duties. The chairman still has equal voting power with the other members.
Wilson stood for a round of applause drummed up by fellow Commissioner Eli Henderson near the end of the meeting.
“I’ll still be around,” Wilson said.
Hodges officially becomes chairman Sept. 3.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Reappointed Michael Poe and Thomas Downing Jr. to the Rails-to-Trails Public Parks and Recreation Board, with terms ending Aug. 1, 2024.
— Accepted bids for jail supplies from the Bob Barker Company, based in North Carolina; for general landscaping by D&B Lawn of Jacksonville for $699 per month; and for various highway supplies, including concrete, sign posts and fuel, from a variety of bidders.
— Declared surplus a Freightliner transfer truck and GMC 3500 flatbed work truck from the county landfill, to be sold through govdeals.com.
— Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to establish a digital mapping project in the county, with funding from ALDOT.
— Approved the rollover of a health care plan for inmates at the county jail through Southern Health Partners, for a fee of $618,358 for the 2020 fiscal year, which includes a 3 percent adjustment for the third year of the contract, according to the agreement letter. The fee works out to about $51,500 per month.
— Authorized electronic recording with Simplifile LC to allow the probate office to take electronic payments.
— Reappointed David West, Dani LaPlant and Jordyn Trammell to the county Department of Human Resources board of directors.
— Heard from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention about a drug takeback day scheduled for Oct. 26. An agency representative said more details, including a new dropoff location in Heflin, will be announced later.