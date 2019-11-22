The leaders of Highland Health Systems are invoking an “emergency situation” to move forward with a plan to renovate the mental health facility the group operates on Eighth Street in Anniston.
The group took out a legal advertisement this week, announcing plans to skip part of the normal state bidding process to begin work on renovations to the mental health center.
“The facility has become dated,” said Joe Whittington, a member of Highland Health’s board of directors.
Highland Health, once known as the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Board, is a public body charged with providing mental health care in Calhoun and Cleburne Counties. The group saw more than 4,200 clients in the two-county area in 2017, according to the group’s annual report, and employed 210 people. Its budget is roughly $14 million per year.
In recent years, the organization has struggled to keep up with the community’s health care needs. Calhoun County public safety officials have long argued that there aren’t enough inpatient beds for people with serious mental health issues. Highland last year cut back its days of operation at a Cleburne County day treatment facility, but went back to its regular schedule after complaints from the public.
Similar complaints have emerged in other counties in recent years, following the state’s post-recession shutdown of mental health hospitals and cutbacks to state mental health funding.
It’s unclear how much Highland Health intends to spend on its planned renovation. Attempts to reach CEO Mickey Turner for comment were unsuccessful, and Whittington said he didn’t know the cost of the project. In the legal ad, Highland states that the renovations will “create defined, protected areas for patient intake and appointments” and “provide new space for commitment hearings.”
Probate Judge Alice Martin travels to Highland Health every Monday for those commitment hearings. On Friday she said she hadn’t heard about the proposed renovations.
“I can absolutely understand a need for a better, more secure space,” she said. The current hearing room is small, she said. Most of the clients of the center are in day programs, Martin explained, though there’s little room in the building for new clients.
“They’re just basically running out of space,” she said.
State law allows public health agencies to contract for construction work without advertising for bids if the agency declares a public health emergency.
Highland’s legal ad cites “overcrowded” facilities and a “need ... to provide additional security protections” as reasons for its emergency declaration.