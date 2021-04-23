High winds, hail, tornadoes possible Saturday night

High-speed winds and possible tornadoes are in the forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front moving through the area will likely lead to thunderstorms and rain through the morning in Calhoun County and northeast Alabama. Those storms should break up in the later morning, letting in some sunshine and warming up the area. Unfortunately, that warmth may make a second round of storms in the evening more unstable.
Tornadoes are possible, said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Calera, but not the only threat.
“We can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but it looks more likely we’ll face strong winds and a large hail threat,” Holmes said Friday afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast from about 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday morning, but are expected to be relatively mild in Calhoun County.
The evening storms, from noon to 7 p.m., have been categorized as an “enhanced” risk, the third of five severity levels used by the Weather Service. That risk area runs from north Calhoun County to the south, and includes Talladega, St. Clair and Cleburne counties. Etowah County and areas north fall into a “slight” risk area, a step down from “enhanced.”
The timing of the storm — a month after a tornado hit the Wellington and Ohatchee communities, and only days before the anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak — is ominous, but doesn’t have any bearing on its severity, Holmes said.
The 2011 tornado outbreak was a “super outbreak,” Holmes said, a storm of incredible severity that spawned several tornadoes and caused immense damage. That kind of outbreak is rare, spawning only every 40 to 60 years, what Holmes called a “generational” outbreak.
“You have to go back to April 1974 to see when we last had a multi-state, super outbreak,” Holmes said.