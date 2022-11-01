 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Halloween fun pervades courthouse

Regular meeting honors J.D. Hess

courthouse halloween

On Monday, the Pamela Pumpkin Workout skit won second place in a brief Halloween costume/skit activity at the county administration building. In the background are the other participants.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

The business of running the county having been handled the previous Thursday, several Calhoun County Commissioners on Monday enjoyed lighthearted moments watching the Halloween celebration at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Three judges determined the winners of a costume and skit competition: Alice in Wonderland took first place, Pamela Pumpkin Workout received second place and an appearance by Big Al took the third place spot. The commissioners pitched in their own money to give prizes to the winners.

During the regular meeting Thursday, the commissioners provided outgoing commissioner J.D. Hess with a proclamation of appreciation for his 28 years of service.