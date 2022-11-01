Halloween fun pervades courthouse

The business of running the county having been handled the previous Thursday, several Calhoun County Commissioners on Monday enjoyed lighthearted moments watching the Halloween celebration at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Three judges determined the winners of a costume and skit competition: Alice in Wonderland took first place, Pamela Pumpkin Workout received second place and an appearance by Big Al took the third place spot. The commissioners pitched in their own money to give prizes to the winners.
During the regular meeting Thursday, the commissioners provided outgoing commissioner J.D. Hess with a proclamation of appreciation for his 28 years of service.
Commissioner Fred Wilson presided at the meeting due to the absence of chairman Lee Patterson, who was attending the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Legislative Conference. Wilson’s turn as chairman begins at the next meeting and continues through the second week of August. Also, Terry Howell, who was elected to serve the residents of District 4, is to begin his service November 16. The state requires that this month’s commission meeting take place on that date because it is a post-election organizational meeting.
In other business Thursday, the commissioners:
— Made an extension of an agreement between nutritionist Stacey S. Johnson and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office. She will take part in planning a nutritionally balanced menu for those who are incarcerated and assist in helping the staff meet health, sanitation and safety standards related to nutrition. The sheriff’s office will provide her with a copy of the document regarding minimum nutrition standards.
— Resolved to allocate $200,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act replacement funds to use for making improvements to Woodland Park.
— Awarded a bid for custodial services for the Calhoun County Courthouse to Made to Clean company.
— Approved a proposed subdivision at Barrington Farms 5 in Alexandria by recommendation of the Calhoun County Engineer Department.
— Reappointed Melissia Wood and Gerald Wilkerson to the Coosa Valley Youth Services Board of Directors through November 2025.
— Resolved to renew a debris monitoring contract with the Debris Tech company.
— Resolved to renew a debris removal contract with the D&J company.