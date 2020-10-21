Habitat home for Coldwater family delayed by COVID, but work continues

If not for COVID, the Bolt family might already have had their home.
For all the things the pandemic took in its early days — high school graduations, sporting events, a half-million other typical parts of life — it also ate up the fundraising opportunities and volunteer labor pool that Habitat for Humanity relies upon to build houses for families in need.
The home in Coldwater where Geneva Bolt, 59, and her 15-year-old daughter, Paige, were meant to move sometime this year now sits about 60 percent complete.
Bolt said last week that the three-bedroom, two-bath home has sheetrock, bathtubs and ducts for heating and cooling. But it still needs the HVAC units, power outlets, countertops, cabinets and a slew of other necessities.
“I’m hoping to be in there by Christmas. That would be just great,” Bolt said. “That’s all I want for Christmas, is to move into my house.”
Habitat has managed to keep its projects rolling, finishing a house renovation for a military veteran and a home addition for a grandmother raising her five grandchildren, as well as hiring subcontractors to work at the Bolt house.
According to Amanda Pinson, director of Calhoun/Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, each spring the nonprofit is bolstered with volunteers participating in the Collegiate Challenge, a weeklong event for college students on break from classes. But this year that was canceled.
“We center home builds around the Collegiate Challenge,” Pinson said. “That really put us behind schedule with where we need to be.”
The houses are usually framed in just one week by the volunteers, with subcontractors performing tasks like electrical and HVAC installation. Other volunteers finish jobs like building front porches and painting.
This time around, though, Habitat had to pay a contractor to frame the home. Volunteer restrictions set forth by Habitat for Humanity International in light of COVID were only recently lifted, allowing for work days like one this past Saturday, when volunteers could paint the interior of the house alongside the Bolt family.
For the Bolts, the home represents the end of a nomadic five years.
Bolt and Paige — Bolt’s biological granddaughter, whom she adopted as her own daughter — have moved seven times since 2015, when Bolt and her then-husband separated.
Bolt couldn’t make the house payment on her own, she said, and had to move in with her sister. The Department of Human Resources told her she had to have her own place to keep custody of Paige, Bolt said, so she went to Cooper Homes, part of Anniston’s public housing — shortly before residents were moved out so that the apartment buildings could be demolished, and where PCBs from Monsanto were later found in the soil.
The pair next went to Glen Addie Homes, another apartment complex with the Anniston Housing Authority. “We witnessed someone shot in the head at Glen Addie,” Bolt said. “We knew we wasn’t living in a place like that.”
The next several stops are a blur. A stay with Bolt’s daughter in Delta. An apartment in Lineville, where the schools couldn’t keep up with Paige’s special needs. Their most recent stop was Airport Road in Oxford, where they still live with Interstate 20 “in the back yard,” Bolt said.
Bolt worried that Paige could be abducted by strangers on the highway, given how close the house is to the highway, which is commonly called a hotspot for human trafficking. There are also more regular inconveniences: the shocking, loud sounds of truck tire blowouts on the highway, which Bolt mentioned at a groundbreaking for the Habitat home in February, for one. The awful smell, for another.
“There’s just an awful odor over here. Some days we have to stay inside because it gets so bad,” Bolt said. “It smells like raw sewage.”
Once the new home is finished, Bolt will join a large number of Habitat homeowners in Calhoun County and become part of the county economy. The Bolt home will be the 157th new house for Calhoun/Cleburne Habitat, Pinson said, along with 63 renovations at existing properties and the nonprofit’s first home addition, to be dedicated Saturday.
Combined, the homeowners pay more than $20,000 in property taxes annually, more than $400,000 in utility payments and more than $100,000 in insurance premiums locally.
Habitat is like a construction company, mortgage company and nonprofit rolled into one, Pinson explained, tasked with building quality homes for people with low income who might otherwise be stuck in untenable tenements.
The mortgages are relatively inexpensive, and come with classes to teach responsible home ownership and budgeting.
“It’s a huge transformation in the lives of all of our families — not just the homeowners, but their children,” Pinson said. “When you can make realistic the choice of home ownership, it’s life changing.”
Despite the slowdown, Pinson said Habitat still plans to make a push into Cleburne County — hence the updated name — and to continue to put the Bolt home together. Anyone interested can support by visiting habitatanniston.org and making a donation, offering to volunteer or by participating in Habitat’s wreath sale fundraiser, which will run through mid-November. Call the Habitat for Humanity office at 256-237-3700 for more info.
“We’ve been gaining this momentum,” Pinson said, “ … and now we’re trying to concentrate on maintaining that momentum to keep going.”
Bolt, meanwhile, said she’s ready to get Paige into the finished house. Asked if that Christmas wish seemed possible, she admitted she wasn’t sure.
“But you turn it over to God and it’s at his will,” Bolt said. “I let him lead.”