Habitat home dedicated for Coldwater family

On a windy Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity crews gathered around a newly built home in Anniston to dedicate it to a family in need.
Sponsored by Publix Charities and the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation and built in partnership with the Bolt family — Geneva and Paige, mother and daughter — Habitat held a ceremony in front of the house to dedicate the home to its new owners.
Habitat board member Joy Wright consecrated the home, while several family members and other members of the Habitat crew gathered as witness.
The mother and her teenager have anxiously awaited the completion of their new abode on Coldwater Road for a while.
“Under normal circumstances, our houses take about nine months to build — this one took a year and a half,” Amanda Pinson, the director for the Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County, said. “But we’re happy to have it complete.”
Pinson said Jay Jenkins drew up the house plans, Humphries Construction built the home, and Crow Construction completed the finished work.
Pinson said applicants are approved in the Habitat program based on their need, and the Bolts had the greatest need of all the applicants at that time. Pinson said they will have a mortgage payment that will be cheaper than what they are paying for rent at the mobile home and it will be interest free.
Pinson said with the Habitat program, the homes they help provide are not free — though many people think that they are. She said there is a mortgage, but the payment would go toward a homeowner’s principal, and escrow goes toward homeowners insurance and property taxes.
“They’ll be in an actual home now that’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” Pinson said.
Pinson said the homeowners must complete 375 hours of “sweat equity,” which means they must put in work toward the house.
“Geneva is disabled so she was limited in the things she could do, but she did participate,” Pinson said. “Paige did as well, and then they also attend workshops that are geared toward helping them to become a homeowner.”
Pinson said most of Habitat’s applicants come from a rental situation and that it can be a drastic change to go into homeownership. Because of those changes that can sometimes be hard to manage, Habitat tries to prepare them for that with a workshop.
Bolt said her sister, Margaret Moore, helped her and her daughter some with the build. She said she wished she could have done more on the house herself, but a recent surgery had put her out of commission.
“This is the greatest Christmas present we could ever ask for,” Geneva Bolt said.
Bolt said she thanked God for getting her and her daughter out of the mobile home and somewhere safe, especially on a day when the weather, as she put it, was “looking rough.”
Most of the midsouth was wracked with disastrous tornadoes and other devastating storms, with Alabama escaping most of the more significant damage with some rain and strong winds. It was a good day to move into sturdy shelter — even better when it’s your own home.
The sky was darkened into a black mess as the wind blew everyone’s hair into their faces and the rain threatened to be a deluge — and seconds after the dedication ended, it was.
Bolt said she enjoyed watching her daughter get her hands dirty to help and that Paige had a lot of fun. Paige Bolt, 16, said she had a lot of fun learning to paint.
Asked what it felt like to have had a hand in building her own home, Paige said, “tiring.”