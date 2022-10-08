Habitat dedicates new ReStore location to Smyre

OXFORD — The local Habitat for Humanity has spent almost 30 years helping families acquire a home.
Friday, it dedicated its own new home to a man who was devoted to securing that new location as well as carrying on the mission of helping families have homes of their own.
The Calhoun/Cleburne Habitat for Humanity dedicated its new ReStore and office location at 310 Industrial Drive in Oxford Friday afternoon with friends, family and fellow volunteers in attendance.
Board president Jake Mathews called it “appropriate” a gathering was held to dedicate the new building to James Smyre Sr., who died March 16.
“I’ve known James and have seen his participation and the things he brought to the table,” Mathews said. “He was also on the committee that made the recommendation we buy this building. This is appropriate that we are here to dedicate that building and honor him today. He will be missed.”
“I worked with James since the Jimmy Carter work project in 2003,” Habitat executive director Amanda Pinson said. “The people and the bonds we form at Habitat are the true meaning of Habitat’s work. The core of Habitat’s ministry is in its people — people like James Smyre.”
Pinson said Smyre showed his dedication to Habitat’s ministry by his service of 20 years “playing a role in some of our biggest projects and our growth.”
Smyre’s widow, Robin, expressed appreciation for the honor given to her late husband.
“I am so proud of this day because my husband’s passions were ROTC and Habitat,” she said. “I am so proud he is being recognized here today. I am proud to say his whole family is a part of Habitat and will continue to be a part of Habitat.”
A grand opening for the new location and building will be scheduled at a later date.
Previous locations of the Habitat ReStore have included the former Anniston Star building on West 10th Street, the former National Guard Armory on McClellan Boulevard, and, most recently, the former Killebrew Furniture Company building, also on West 10th.