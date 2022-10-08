 Skip to main content
Habitat dedicates new ReStore location to Smyre

plaque honors

This plaque honoring longtime Habitat for Humanity board member James Smyre Sr. now hangs in the organization’s new ReStore and office location in Oxford. 

 Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The local Habitat for Humanity has spent almost 30 years helping families acquire a home.

Friday, it dedicated its own new home to a man who was devoted to securing that new location as well as carrying on the mission of helping families have homes of their own.