Grants for $279,000 awarded to local landowners and farmers

Meeting Tuesday will offer ideas for stewardship of land and water

Jay Howard

Jay Howard is one of the cattle farmers at Bannister Farm in Oxford.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Bannister Farm of Oxford has been around for at least five generations. 

The oldest member of the farm is Frank Bannister. His grandsons, Jay Howard and Ross Bannister, work on the farm, while many other family members live there.