Grants for $279,000 awarded to local landowners and farmers

Bannister Farm of Oxford has been around for at least five generations.
The oldest member of the farm is Frank Bannister. His grandsons, Jay Howard and Ross Bannister, work on the farm, while many other family members live there.
For the past several decades, the family members have taken advantage of belonging to the Choccolocco Creek Watershed, the Talladega Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. All three organizations work to protect the environment. In addition, membership gives them access to annual grant money that helps them implement the best practices for the use of water and soil needed to maintain their farms and lands.
“We have been able to put in troughs to allow the cattle to have easier access to water,” said Howard. “We have done ‘plant grazing’ for the past 10 years which helps us manage the soil and prevent erosion.”
Grant money from the NRCS also allows them to pay for cross fencing, which divides up the grazing land and allows them to move the cattle from one area to another. The practice prevents the cattle from overgrazing the land, which can cause erosion.
Jennifer Yates-Hudson, director and coordinator of the Calhoun County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed, is inviting landowners, community members and farmers to the Bynum Community Center in Eastaboga at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once there, they will learn about how to apply for grants and continue their ongoing discussions about how best to care for the soil and water and to perpetuate its purity for future generations.
The meeting will focus on the Eastaboga Creek Watershed Project, the recipient of an Alabama Department of Environmental Management grant for $165,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, local funds will add $114,000, for a total of $279,000. The money is to be used to help farmers purchase items, such as troughs and fencing, and to take advantage of services for landowners, such as having their septic tanks pumped out on a regular basis.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the 20th century's landmark water protection legislation,” Yates-Hudson said. “The Clean Water Act establishes the basic structure for regulating pollution in U.S. waters.”
She encourages all landowners and farmers to sign up for the conservation benefits through the Calhoun County Soil & Water office, which works with the other agencies and services. They all share a goal of implementing the Clean Water Act, which ensures that all community members have access to clean, safe water.
“This powerful law ended the culture of dumping raw sewage and untreated industrial waste into our waters,” Yates-Hudson said. “This led to a dramatic improvement in the health and safety of waterways across the country.”
The Bynum Community Center is at 200 Victory Lane, Eastaboga. Those who cannot attend the meeting may call 256-835-7821, ext. 3 or email calhounswcd@gmail.com.