Grant money may buy new Calhoun County recycling facility

Calhoun County may learn as soon as June whether it can open a new recycling facility, even as other cities and counties in Alabama are turning away from recycling efforts.
The commission last week applied for a $350,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to put toward a recycling drop-off center near the county landfill on Morrisville Road, a few miles from the current processing center on Bynum-Leatherwood Road. County attorney Gloria Floyd wrote in an email that the application was mailed Thursday night; in recent years, the county has learned whether it’s received ADEM grants awards between June and August.
“ADEM’s recycling grant process is very competitive,” Floyd wrote Monday. “Infrastructure projects are rarely awarded, but we are still hopeful.”
County Administrator Mark Tyner said light preliminary work has been done, but details such as the size and exact location of the facility aren’t yet certain. The new location would make recycling easier for residents, he said, but it would also make sorting through recyclables easier.
“It may just flow better,” Tyner said. “A lot of times there’s trash that comes in our recycling containers that people have to sort out.”
Recycling has changed over the last two years in the United States, as an industry. Companies still want bulk paper, plastic, glass and electronics, but there’s an overload of those materials in the country, starting with a Chinese ban on imported waste products in 2018. Some Alabama cities and counties have discontinued or significantly changed their recycling programs in the last two years as conditions have changed. Enterprise cut its curbside recycling program in 2018, and Elmore County ended its program in October.
China had been buying recyclable materials by the ton from U.S. companies for years. To solve its own waste problems, though, the country began enforcing strict rules first implemented in 2013, choking the flow of solid waste products into the country — a set of plans variously known as National Sword, Green Fence and Blue Sky. Scrap plastic imports to China dropped 99 percent from 2017-18, while recovered paper imports dropped about 34 percent, according to a report from Resource Recycling, a trade publication.
The Chinese ban was at least partially due to contaminated recyclables, according to a Yale environmental article published in January 2019.
The same issue exists locally; Birmingham Recycling and Recovery, a Jefferson recycling firm working in several central Alabama counties, added a fee in October of $50 per ton to recyclables contaminated with trash beyond a certain percentage. That was in addition to more than doubling its per-ton processing fee from $30 to $65. A letter from general manager Chris Bartlett to customers cited National Sword and contaminated materials as the cause.
Calhoun County — with a population of about 114,000, a 2018 census.gov estimate says, compared with Jefferson County’s more than 650,000 — sorted 257,000 tons of recycling last year, according to Reginald Stewart, the county’s environmental enforcement officer. At Birmingham Recycling’s rates, the county would have paid nearly $8 million or $17 million to process the county’s recyclable material, assuming no contamination made it into that tonnage. Instead, the county manages with just three employees and sorting equipment, Stewart said.
But Birmingham Recycling’s rates are in line with the national average. According to a report released in February by the Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit, the average cost of processing reached about $63 in 2019, while the per-ton value of blended recyclable materials fell from about $90 in 2017 to about $26 late last year.
Many problems come back to contamination. Materials like greasy pizza boxes and dirty diapers often go in recycling bins where they don’t belong, according to Ashley Chambers, president of the Alabama Recycling Coalition and an environmental services manager at the University of Alabama.
The contamination lowers the value of recyclable materials even more, she explained. Combined with lower average values per ton — brought on by stockpiling in the absence of Chinese buying — processing companies are having a tougher time turning a profit.
Alabama has started to see the effect of the ban trickle down, Chambers said, but Alabama cities and counties are positioned to maintain recycling programs if they’re proactive.
“What a lot of people may not understand is that here in Alabama we have the industries to support a great recycling program,” Chambers said.
She noted KW Plastics in Troy, which she said was one of the largest plastics recyclers in the world, and Shaw Industries, in Dalton, Ga., a carpet manufacturer.
“They’re begging for more plastic bottles to create stain-resistant carpet,” she said.
Alabama consumers can make the recycling process more practical and profitable (and generally cheaper in tax dollars) by keeping trash out of the recycling bin.
“It’s as simple as making that small decision to put the right item in the right bin. ‘Is this too soggy?’ When in doubt, throw it out,” Chambers said, “but those basics — printer paper, cereal boxes, aluminum cans — those basic, core materials, they’ve never changed.”