GOP, state officials want to move beyond ballot issues

Mistakes made by the Etowah County Board of Registrars caused a cascade of problems in the May 24 primary election for three districts in Calhoun and Etowah counties, election officials said.
At some point before the primary election, the board of registrars in Etowah County made mistakes that omitted the names of candidates who should have been on certain ballots for House Districts 27, 28 and 29.
The reasons for the mistakes have not been explained publicly.
The errors may have altered the results for the three districts, or, if not, the errors have cast doubt in the minds of some voters and the candidates who lost. The Republican Party does not believe the errors and the ensuing votes would have made any difference in the outcome of the election, according to John Wahl, the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.
Party officials spent Saturday hearing from the candidates’ lawyers for Districts 28 and 29, the latter of which affects some voters who live in Calhoun County’s cities of Piedmont and Ohatchee, and the communities of Williams, Duke and others that border the parts of Etowah County in the district. Around 7 p.m., shortly after the all-day meeting by a panel of Republican officials, they announced that the cases were dismissed.
Wahl issued the following statement to the Star Wednesday regarding his regrets about the May primary election.
“Election security is incredibly important to the Alabama Republican Party. We took the concerns over the House District 28 and 29 very seriously. The mistakes made in re-districting were a tragedy for the Alabama Republican Party, our candidates, and our voters. We are working with state and local officials to make sure this never happens again.
“We made sure all sides had a chance to gather information and investigate what happened. The ALGOP Candidate Committee heard arguments from all candidates, listened to the information presented to us, and made a ruling based on what was set forth.
“This was a primary election and we wanted to be fair to all our candidates because we care about them and respect them. Sadly, there can only be one winner in an election.”
Many questions remain, one of which is, are there consequences for those making the mistakes?
Apparently not. Cameron Mixon, the Director of External Affairs for the Secretary of State, said the office had no oversight over the board of registrars and that there is no forthcoming litigation to his knowledge.
In Etowah County, the three members of its board of registrars are Rebecca Watson, Peggy Davis and Cathy Ledbetter, who are appointed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, the State Auditor Jim Zeigler and Agricultural Commissioner Rick Pate.
When asked about the mistakes, Davis said there were mistakes made throughout Alabama.
“Everybody in the state is working to correct them,” she said.
Mixon was asked about consequences, and he echoed the same sentiments party officials voiced.
“They are working so we can move forward to November,” he said, and added he could not comment further on the situation.