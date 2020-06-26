Gateway to Life ranch in Ohatchee giving away free produce

The Gateway to Life Ranch in Ohatchee will give away produce to any Calhoun County resident on Wednesday at Ohatchee City Hall from noon to 2 p.m.
The ranch is a nonprofit dedicated to providing “a safe and loving environment for children of all ages to enjoy the outdoors while being spiritually connected,” according to its Facebook page.
“For the residents that are older that can’t make it, if they’ll let us know ahead of time, we’ve got some people that’ll drive around and drop it off,” said Roger Fair, a volunteer for the Gateway to Life Ranch.
Fair said the produce is first come, first served and will include tomatoes, squash and other types of vegetables and fruit. The ranch said on its Facebook page that it’s giving away 750 boxes of produce that contain four individually sealed products.
“We’ve been shut down and haven’t been able to do the things we normally do for the community, so this is our chance to come and finally get together and give back,” Fair said. “And we know the people are in need.”