Friends honor longtime commissioner J.D. Hess

Hess and card

J. D. Hess reads a very large card filled with very heartfelt messages from his friends and colleagues at a surprise reception Thursday. The event marked the conclusion of 28 years of elective service for the Calhoun County commissioner.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

After 28 years in public office, Calhoun County Commissioner J. D. Hess might be expected to be immune to surprises, but that proved not the case Thursday.

“This is the first time we surprised J.D.,” Commissioner Carolyn Henderson said, regarding a surprise reception held after the commission meeting. “He cried and was shocked. You could see the shock on his face.”