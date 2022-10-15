Friends honor longtime commissioner J.D. Hess

After 28 years in public office, Calhoun County Commissioner J. D. Hess might be expected to be immune to surprises, but that proved not the case Thursday.
“This is the first time we surprised J.D.,” Commissioner Carolyn Henderson said, regarding a surprise reception held after the commission meeting. “He cried and was shocked. You could see the shock on his face.”
He was not the only person with tears at the reception. The commissioners sponsored the event and had invited family members, leaders from throughout the county, elected county officials, staff members and friends. They all were touched when thinking of Hess’s devotion to the county for the past 28 years.
Hess will vacate his position in November after losing his reelection bid to Terry Howell in May.
“After J.D. got emotional, I told him to get with the game,” said Henderson. “He did and gave a great speech. We all were emotional.”
Hess has served on the commission longer than any other commissioner in the county’s history. During his tenure, he prioritized the constituents of District 4, which includes parts of northern and central Calhoun County to the Etowah County line. Some of his projects include the McClellan horse trails, the AgCenter off U.S. 431 and the Woodland Park baseball field in Lenlock.
Hess is known for his desire to work with any residents from throughout the county and address their concerns, too.
After the event, he commented on his longevity.
“Twenty-eight years is a long time for anybody. It’s been a great ride working with the other commissioners. You want to feel you’ve left something better than you found it. I feel that way. I’m proud to be the longest commissioner ever.”
“J.D.’s role will be a hard spot to fill with all he has accomplished,” said Commissioner Chair Lee Patterson. “He is a visionary man, and his leadership has moved the county forward.”
Howell will begin serving the constituents of District 4 at the Nov. 16 meeting.