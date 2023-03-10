 Skip to main content
Free kits may have saved three lives

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Regional Medical Center Foundation is trying to spread the word by giving away free at-home test kits.

“We are glad to be able to provide free colorectal kits for anybody in our five-county area,” said Lagina Fillingim, director of the foundation. “All people have to do is to email us by going online and filling out a form.”

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 