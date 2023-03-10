Free kits may have saved three lives

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Regional Medical Center Foundation is trying to spread the word by giving away free at-home test kits.
“We are glad to be able to provide free colorectal kits for anybody in our five-county area,” said Lagina Fillingim, director of the foundation. “All people have to do is to email us by going online and filling out a form.”
Last year, the kits revealed three area residents who had cancer and would likely not have known otherwise.
Visit rmccares.org and click on “click here to register for your free fit kit.”
All those 50 years old and older, or have a family history of colon cancer or have had a diagnosis of polyps may apply.
Dr. Panjab Kashyap, who has practiced gastroenterology in Anniston for the past 28 years, said colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer and one that can be successfully treated if found early.
“For average risk patients with no family history of polyps or cancer, kits are fine,” he said. “Kits are a good way to avoid polyps or cancer.”
Fillingim said colorectal cancer is hidden because there are only a few symptoms, and the kits should be administered annually. However, those whose doctors have recommended a colonoscopy should follow that advice.
The foundation’s website mentions three symptoms of colon cancer: a change in bowel habits, blood in the stool and cramping in the abdomen. The Colon Cancer Coalition, located at coloncancercoalition.org mentions additional symptoms: fatigue, weight loss, low back pain and bloating.
Those who request one of the free kits before the end of the month, are required to fill in their email, name, address, date of birth, full address and phone number. Then, each person will receive a kit that should be mailed back within 24 hours of administering the test.
Dr. Mohammadali Eloubeidi, who is also a gastroenterologist Anniston, will read the results, and contact those who test positive.
