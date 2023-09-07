Fourteen feet of memories preserved

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Alexandria High School Principal Jason Deason knows how to turn a problem into an asset.
A few weeks ago, when storms were popping up each afternoon, he realized something had to be done about a large oak tree that sat in a field between the high school and middle school. It was dropping limbs.
“The tree was so big, and some of its limbs were so thick that if a big one fell,” Deason said, “it could do some damage or hurt someone.”
The tree that Deason referred to was beautiful, with its wide trunk and limbs that formed a far-reaching symmetrical treetop. Former and current Alexandria students had a sentimental attachment to it, according to Deason, and no one wanted to see it cut down.
However, when the Calhoun County School System’s central office officials heard about Deason’s concerns, they agreed the tree presented a danger. Under its limbs, parents in their cars lined up to retrieve their kids in the afternoons, and band and sports students practiced on the fields beneath the tree’s towering branches. Central office agreed to pay for the tree’s removal.
Deason had an idea. Why not save part of the tree trunk and hire a chainsaw artist to turn the tree into Alexandria’s mascot, Cubby the bear?
After getting permission to carry out his idea, Deason turned to TikTok and found Chad Gainey of Vernon, Fla. He is a full-time artist who carves and sells art pieces made from trees. Often, he demonstrates his skills for special events and festivals.
Gainey sized up the Alexandria tree, estimated to be about 200 years old, and knew carving it would be daunting. He rented a hotel room in Oxford for four or five days to do the job.
“That tree had one of the largest diameter trunks I have carved so far,” he said recently from his home. “It turned out well, though, and I’m happy with it.”
Deason paid for the job from his school’s budget and is proud of the new bear named “Cubby.” It stands 14 feet atop a stand also carved from the tree.
“The community members are happy,” Gainey said. “They have memories of the tree from when they were in school, and the tree didn’t go to waste.”
Deason, who has been at the school for four years, is happy, too. His idea was a payback to the community who supported his family so lovingly during a complicated early delivery of a baby daughter a couple of years ago. Now, he has another idea. He wants to landscape the area around Cubby.
“The people can enjoy the setting for years to come,” he said, “and it all worked out.”