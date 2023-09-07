 Skip to main content
Fourteen feet of memories preserved

Alexandria school community has a wooden bear mascot

Cubby the wooden Alexandria bear

The wooden bear named Cubby is the mascot of the Alexandria Valley Cubs’ teams. The chainsaw artist, Chad Gainey of Vernon, Fla., erected scaffolding to create the bear.

 Courtesy photos

Alexandria High School Principal Jason Deason knows how to turn a problem into an asset.

A few weeks ago, when storms were popping up each afternoon, he realized something had to be done about a large oak tree that sat in a field between the high school and middle school. It was dropping limbs.

Before Cubby, Alexandria's wooden bear

An oak tree between Alexandria High Schools and middle school witnessed generations of students who had passed beneath its branches.
The making of Cubby the wooden Alexandria bear

Alexandria High School Principal Jason Deason, left, and Chad Gainey, chainsaw artist, during the carving of Cubby.

