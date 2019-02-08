Calhoun County’s government has begun to hire staff to run the county animal center on Morrisville Road come March 1.
“We’ve hired a director, and we’re interviewing people for other positions next week,” said County Administrator Mark Tyner.
But supporters of the animal center’s current operator, Cheaha Regional Humane Society, continue to hold out hope that Cheaha Regional will hang on to its contract to run the animal center. And they say they’ve run the center in the past without financial support from the county.
“I’ve loaned money to the shelter myself,” noted Jane Cunningham, chairwoman of Cheaha Regional’s board of directors.
With less than three weeks left in the county’s contract with Cheaha Regional, there’s little sign the county will deviate from its plan to take over the job of animal control — but the debate about who’ll run the center is as hot as ever.
“My life is worth saving,” read the letters over a photo of a caged dog on a billboard in Jacksonville. Elsewhere on the sign: “Please don’t let the county commission kill our contract.” Protesters gathered in front of the County Administration Building earlier this week to call for the contract to continue. And social media is alight with claims and counterclaims about why Cheaha should or shouldn’t run the county’s animal control.
With all the fog and friction out there, it can be tough to get to the facts of the case. Here’s a quick look at some of the things we know for sure about the controversy.
The county owns the animal center. It’s not being shut down. State law requires every county to “provide a suitable county pound” to hold stray animals found in the county. The county ran the center until 2013, when it awarded Cheaha Regional a contract to run it, for around $200,000 per year. The end of the contract means four county workers will run the center after March 1 — essentially retaking control of the operation.
It’s not a no-kill shelter. Online commenters have sometimes characterized Cheaha Regional as a no-kill shelter — and implied that euthanasia will resume when the county takes over. In fact, animals have been euthanized at the Morrisville Road center under both county and Cheaha Regional management.
A year ago, Cheaha Regional put out a call for adoptions, claiming it would have to put down 40 dogs due to overcrowding if no one helped. Most of the dogs lived past the deadline, but a few were euthanized for being too aggressive, animal center officials said at the time.
There’s no dogcatcher outside city limits — at least, not as most people understand the term.
County Commissioner Eli Henderson, who voted to end the contract, says the county hasn’t rounded up strays in unincorporated areas in years. He said hiring an animal control officer is one major reason for taking back control of the center.
“We’ve been in violation of state law,” Henderson said.
Cunningham in the past has said there is a dogcatcher at the center, though that worker picks up animals only if they’re dangerous or mistreated.
Henderson believes the failure to pick up strays has led to an overpopulation of strays in the county.
“When we take over, we’re going to pick up so many dogs it’s pitiful,” he said.
The county hasn’t always been clear about the reasons for canceling its contract. After the vote to cancel the contract in November, county officials originally cited a desire to switch to a “metro concept,” setting up a new shelter that was closer to the center of the county — and not near the county dump. Mayors of local cities — most of which which send their strays to the county — seemed cool to the idea.
Henderson later took the lead in explaining the county’s reasons for the cancellation, and the argument shifted to the dogcatcher issue.
This isn’t the first controversy at the center. Cheaha Regional got the contract in 2013 because of a debate that had roiled since at least 2011 about alleged abuse of animals at the center when it was run by the county. But intense feelings didn’t end with the handover to the nonprofit. Cunningham has sued a Jacksonville resident for libel for remarks about the center’s management on Facebook. Cheaha Regional officials sought theft charges last year against a center worker who allegedly took dogs without permission. And former employees countered with claims of overtime and back pay that were never paid.
“Animal control’s always an issue,” County Commissioner Tim Hodges said after the Nov. 29 vote to cancel the contract. “No matter who’s in charge, these things are going to happen.”
Hodges voted to keep the contract with Cheaha Regional.
The employee arrested on dog theft charges is headed to Anniston municipal court Feb. 26.