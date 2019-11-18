Firefighters were working Monday night to contain a fire that destroyed a mobile home in the Choccolocco area.
According to Quad Cities Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Austin, firefighters from his department and the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department arrived around 8:45 p.m. at the single-wide mobile home in the 2800 block of Choccolocco Road to find the home engulfed in flames.
Austin said he did not know what started the fire.
Luckily, Austin said, none of the home’s residents was there and no one was injured.
However, Austin called the mobile home a “total loss.”
Austin said firefighters contained the fire within 30 minutes.
Around 9:15 p.m., firefighters were checking to make sure the fire had been completely put out.