Finally, proper fall weather is on its way

The longer season of summer sun and shorts will give way to a snap of colder weather this weekend as Mother Nature prepares for fall.
Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said it would “definitely feel more like fall over the next week or so.”
The forecast is showing late night and morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday falling to the mid-40s and daytime temperatures “may not hit 70 for the next few days,” according to Darden.
“These may be the coolest mornings we’ve had in a long time,” he said.
Darden said the mercury will slowly rise back to the 70s during daytime hours and 50s in the mornings as the week progresses.
“I don’t see temperatures getting back into the 80s until late next week,” he said. “Things are certainly a fair amount below normal right now.”
Darden said the low temperatures may catch some off guard since the recent weather patterns have been “wet and warm for so long.”
“The longer-range outlook brings us back to near normal,” Darden said. “Toward the end of October going into November, it looks like we might not be getting back to warm weather, but more and more seasonal for the fall period.”
He said current forecast models show a possible return to above normal temperatures as the year comes to a close.
“There are some indications we may see a bit of a drier pattern, which is typical when we turn to La Nina when the waters of the Pacific turn cooler, similar to what we saw last year,” Darden explained. “Because weather fronts move west to east, what develops on the west coast can and does affect what we eventually see here. What we are seeing now could point to an active and stormy spring, but we have a little time to prepare for that and anything we are seeing now has to be taken with a grain of salt.”
While the feeling of fall may hit the air soon, the colors may be a little delayed.
According to a newly developed Fall Foliage Prediction Map, available on smokymountains.com, the colors of the leaves many anxiously await may begin to show by mid-October with the peak time for viewing the fall season’s festival of colors in Alabama now predicted for the first week of November.
The site credits drought-like conditions throughout the nation as being responsible for later peak times.
Some tourism websites promote the nearby Talladega Scenic Drive as one of the best venues to see the annual display of red and gold during the peak period.