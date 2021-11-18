Final witnesses called in Joel Abbott trial

Testimony in the trial of Joel Evan Abbott, 29, wrapped up Thursday as both the state and defense attorneys called their last witnesses.
A key issue in the trial has been whether Abbott had acted in self-defense in the shooting death of Deatrice Marquiste Barclay, 42, the night of January 15, 2016, on Permita Street in Saks. Abbott is charged with murder.
The state brought forth a number of witnesses Thursday morning, beginning with its ballistics expert from the Department of Forensic Science, Michelle Cuenco. She testified on various tests conducted on the evidentiary items related to firearms and ammunition in the case.
Upon the completion of her testimony, the state called Steve Dunton, a medical examiner serving in place of the initial medical examiner in the case; that person has since passed away. Dunton had been that person’s supervisor.
At the request of the state, Dunton presented multiple images of Barclay’s body to the jury to show the effects of multiple bullet wounds. Among Dunton’s presentation were images of X-rays that had been taken of Barclay’s chest post-mortem, showing the bullet fragments littering his chest cavity.
Dunton explained that as a bullet hit Barclay in the chest, it hit a hard object in his front breast pocket. When that happened the bullet split into three separate fragments that then entered his body in different locations, damaging his heart, lungs, and other vital organs.
An additional bullet wound which could have also been fatal hit Barclay in his right forearm, traveled down and exited his wrist — causing significant damage to the muscles, bone, nerves and other vital parts.
Dunton said much if not all of the function to his right arm and hand would have been impaired.
Asked by the state the official cause of death, Dunton said, “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Dunton also said Barclay had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 — an amount he says was nearly double the maximum legal limit for driving. He said a person with that level of alcohol in their blood would have been significantly impaired.
Just after 11 a.m., following Dunton’s testimony and cross-examination, the state rested and the defense made a motion for acquittal, stating the prosecution failed to prove that Abbott's actions were not in self-defense.
"The state has wholeheartedly failed to meet the requirements to prove that Mr. Abbott did not act in self-defense," said defense attorney Will Broome.
The motion was denied by Judge Debra Jones, who said that would be a matter for the jury to decide. The defense then was given the opportunity to bring its own evidence and witnesses to the court.
Defense attorney Bill Broome called the lead agent handling the case, Brendan Fuller. Fuller gave his account of the events after his arrival on the scene the night of the incident.
Fuller said he had requested the testing of both Barclay’s and Abbott’s clothing they were wearing the night of the incident, but neither yielded useful results.
Once the state cross-examined Fuller, the defense called Kelsey Groves — Abbott’s fiance at the time — and then her sister, Victoria Frazier. Both gave their accounts of the night separately.
During Frazier’s testimony, the defense played for the court the harrowing 911 calls made the night of the incident. On the tapes, Frazier could be heard screaming as shots were fired in the distance. She called for the dispatcher to send help, saying that her sister’s boyfriend (Abbott) had been shot.
“Shots have been fired,” Frazier said. “They are firing at the cousin and my sister’s boyfriend.”
Frazier sat on the witness stand wiping at tears as the sounds and voices on the tape rang out in the courtroom.
A second male voice — identified to be that of Joshua Parker, the second defendant in this case — stated in the 911 call that Abbott had been shot in the arm and in the side.
Asked by the dispatcher if Barclay was responsive, Parker on the call replied, “I don’t think so.”
“I haven’t even been over there to check to be honest with you,” Parker said on the call.
The defense's final witness was Abbott himself. He gave a detailed description of how the night’s events unfolded in his own words.
In regards to the rebel flag on Groves’ truck, Abbott said the flag was not being flown as a political statement. He said Groves’ uncle, who had terminal brain cancer and was to die soon, had requested Groves to fly the flag at his funeral procession.
According to previous news reports, Barclay’s family had previously requested the murder be labeled a hate crime.
Abbott said that the night of the incident, after a speedy chase through small streets with Barclay’s SUV so close to his he could no longer see the headlights, he and Barclay met with words on Permita Street that ended in a struggle. Abbott said on the witness stand that Barclay shot first while attempting to disarm Abbott of his own gun.
In a physical demonstration in the courtroom of how the events unfolded, the defense suggested that Abbott had fired the fatal shot at Barclay.
Abbott said he feared that if he did not shoot Barclay in return, Barclay would have killed him.
Each side is expected to present closing arguments Friday, then the case will go to the jury.