Few confirmed COVID cases in Calhoun County nursing homes for now, fed data shows

Calhoun County nursing homes seem to have fared relatively well in regard to confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released by the federal government this week, though suspected cases may be high.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday released data submitted by nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contained in a database that includes confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff and residents, deaths resulting from those infections and results from preparedness inspections held in early March. The data is available online at medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.
According to John Matson, communications director of the Alabama Nursing Home Association, results in Alabama were positive compared to national averages.
“There’s a lot of data there, and we haven’t gotten to go deep into it, but we’ve seen that Alabama has less cases per 1,000 nursing home residents and less deaths than the national average,” Matson said Friday. “But we fully expect the number of cases to increase as more nursing homes report and more tests are run.”
Calhoun County’s results seem to bear out those initially positive results; of five nursing homes that submitted data to the CDC, only two showed any confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Both NHC Healthcare and Anniston Health and Rehab Services had a single employee test positive. Both homes filed reports for the weeks ending May 24 and 31, but the data offers no context for when the infections occurred or how they were handled. According to a news release from CMS, data collection began April 19. Neither home had recorded COVID-positive patients or deaths.
Anniston Health and Rehab had no suspected cases of the virus to report, according to the data, but NHC Healthcare did report four residents suspected to have or have had COVID-19, and reported 29 staff members suspected to have or have had the virus.
Attempts to reach those nursing homes and their parent companies by phone and email were unsuccessful Friday.
Other homes with viewable data include Diversicare of Oxford, which reported no suspected cases; Jacksonville Health and Rehabilitation, which reported two suspected resident cases; and Piedmont Health Center, reporting no suspected cases. Each home reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Several local homes were not included in the data. According to a CMS release sent Thursday, about 13,600 nursing homes, roughly 88 percent of Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes in the country, had responded. Those that fail to submit their data may eventually be fined for noncompliance.
According to Matson, nursing homes have been required to report their COVID-19 cases to their county and state Departments of Public Health longer than CMS has required it.
“What our association has always said is that knowledge is key; if we know we have a case, then we can treat it,” Matson said. “It’s important for family and nursing home residents to know that staff are using PPE, following CDC guidelines and that they’ve been reporting those cases all along.”
There was a logjam to enroll with the CDC reporting tool, the National Healthcare Safety Network, he said, which began nursing home enrollment April 24, with data intended to arrive by May 8.
“It’s not like signing up for an email address; there’s a lot of information to provide and a lot of verification to be done,” Matson said.
Though the cost of protective equipment has gone up, the industry itself seems to be prospering, Matson said. Homes have been bolstered by state Medicaid to help meet costs, and the Department of Health and Human Services provided each nursing home with a lump sum of $50,000, and $2,500 per bed, to facilitate care just before Memorial Day. Staffers are working overtime, but homes are hiring; Traylor Retirement Community in Roanoke, which discovered almost 30 COVID-19 cases in early May, is offering nurses COVID hazard pay, according to its social media page.
Matson said the nursing home field is equipped to survive the pandemic, owing to the knowledge homes’ administrators can share among themselves — the nursing home association counts more than 90 percent of the homes in Alabama as members — and to their drive to carry out their mission.
“Most of the folks that work in nursing homes truly love what they do,” Matson said. “Nursing home work is hard work but it’s also heart work.”