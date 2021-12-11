Festival in White Plains great until rains came

A community festival in White Plains Saturday felt the effect of the day’s blustery weather when some of the vendors were compelled to move inside the venue where it was held.
Most of the vendors were already under shelter at The Barn at Hall Farms, but some were under a porch and had to scramble when strong winds and rain blew onto the scene after noon.
Regardless, the idyllic setting of the farm, which is located on Red Road 55 in White Plains, had dozens of visitors from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cattle/grass/tree farm owned by Kendall and Jesse Hall is the site of three businesses, a wedding venue, a boutique and home décor store called Scotty B’s. There’s also a dance studio named 2 Turn Studio.
The vendors sold baked goods, succulent plants, T-shirts, wreaths, jewelry, tumblers, and candles.
Three friends worked for weeks and came together to host a booth, Frances McCormick, Crystal Vinson and Regina Stancil. Santa Claus greeted children and posed for photographs upstairs in the wedding venue. Other vendors sold hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and cupcakes.
Gracie and Chris Jancsek sold succulents in tiny pots.
“This started as a hobby and overtook my screened-in porch,” Gracie said of their home-based store called Succ It Up. “We now sell through at our mobile shop, at pop-up shops and online. Also, I do custom orders.”