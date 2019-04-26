Family members of one of the victims of a 2017 double homicide, who are still waiting for his accused killer to face justice, said they have faced an additional problem over the past few days.
Family members of Anthony Finch, who was fatally shot in March 2017, said staff at Anniston Funeral Services misidentified Finch’s grave, causing his headstone to be installed on a fresh grave on the other side of Eden Hills Cemetery.
Anthony Finch was found dead of a single gunshot wound before 3 a.m. March 9, 2017, in the passenger seat of a car near the 400 block of West 29th Street. Tysel Kejuan Safford, 32, was found in a ditch in the area nearly 12 hours later.
Police told The Star in 2017 that the two had been together that night, and Safford had been driving the car Finch had been found in.
Larry Demond Woolf, 34, was charged with killing both men several days later and is currently awaiting trial.
Rodericus Finch, who is Anthony Finch’s brother, said Friday that their family has had trouble getting the mix-up resolved ever since.
Finch said family members had expected his brother’s headstone would be installed at around noon Thursday. He said the funeral home had marked a different grave on the other side of the cemetery, which caused the installation company, Miller Monument Company, to place his headstone there.
When they discovered that it had been placed on the wrong grave, Finch said, they were told it would be moved to the correct grave 8 a.m. Friday. On Friday morning, Finch said, the headstone still hadn’t been moved.
“The man just keeps dodging and dodging and dodging,” Finch said.
Funeral director Jeffrey Williams’ attorney, Raymond Johnson, told The Star on Friday that the funeral home is conducting an internal investigation and couldn’t comment until it concludes.
Rodericus Finch said a staff member told his family that the headstone could be moved next Monday, which he and family members found unacceptable.
Miller Monument Company owner Shelley Miller said Friday that staff at her company planned to reset the headstone Monday at no cost to the family or the funeral home.
“As long as everybody’s happy and the stone is moved, we’re not charging the funeral home or the family anything extra,” Miller said.
Because he was a pallbearer at the funeral and visits his brother’s grave at least once a month, Rodericus Finch said, he knows exactly where it is.
Anthony Finch’s mother, Linda, said she is heartbroken by the ordeal.
Because she was in prison when her son died, Finch said she was unable to attend the funeral.
“I missed my son’s funeral, so they waited to let me pick out a gravestone so I could be a part of it,” Finch said.
Finch said she first saw her son’s grave in July or August, while staying at a halfway house. She said seeing the headstone placed was her way of paying her respects.
“I was looking forward to this day,” Finch said. “It’s not fair.”