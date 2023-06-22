Famed drum and bugle corps to perform at JSU July 1

The renowned Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps will wrap up four weeks of rehearsals with a show in Jacksonville next weekend before its musicians head across the country on a competitive tour.
The free event will take place Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State University.
The Marching Southerners’ director, Dr. Ken Bodiford, said he’s been too busy with JSU’s production of “Cinderella” to see the group until now, but he does expect to attend the July 1 show.
Spirit of Atlanta was founded in 1976 by a former Marching Southerner, Freddy Martin, and it has been connected to JSU since.
Bodiford served as Spirit’s director from 2001 to 2007. Currently, Chris Moore and David Coheley, both JSU alums, direct the drum and bugle corps. For the next several weeks, the Southerners’ drum major, Blake Durden, and several other band members, are marching with the corps.
Durden said the group will primarily tour the Southeast, but will finish the season in west Pennsylvania and then take part in finals in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
“I really hope the community comes out to see our 2023 show ‘Up, Down, and All Around’,” said Durden. “We’ve worked really hard, and it would be an awesome homecoming after Spirit has been away from JSU for so long.”
