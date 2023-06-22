 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Famed drum and bugle corps to perform at JSU July 1

The renowned Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps will wrap up four weeks of rehearsals with a show in Jacksonville next weekend before its musicians head across the country on a competitive tour. 

The free event will take place Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State University.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 