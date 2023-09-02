Excel Academy and other opportunities at former Saks Middle School

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Excel Academy, which started out at the Career Tech Academy in Jacksonville, recently moved into the Saks Middle School building on Watson Street. The new location allows the staff members and students to have more space
There was a time when private lives and public school didn’t mesh. The Excel Academy, offered by the Calhoun County School System, is helping to change that.
The program, which started out at the Career Tech Academy in Jacksonville, recently moved into the Saks Middle School building on Watson Street. The new location allows the staff members and students to have more space, and frees up the Career Academy to have more room for its welding program.
The move isn’t totally complete. Boxes recently emptied are piled up in a stack in one area, and staff members are still preparing their offices.
The former middle school building still has space for future programs.
The work being done in the Excel Academy is mostly virtual, with the students, grades six through 12, needing only guidance from home.
The Excel Academy is an ideal program for students in a variety of situations. For instance, a student who wants to train for a competitive sport beyond their school’s regular offerings can do so and take their educational classes virtually. A student may travel, train and compete as needed and still earn his or her high school diploma.
The EA helps a student when parents have to work out of town or get transferred. The student gets to stay with them but study virtually.
Thirdly, a student of working age can hold down a job and fulfill all the educational requirements to graduate.
The circumstances and situations students experience are endless and so are the opportunities to become educated.
However, the Excel Academy is only open to students with extenuating circumstances, and students must apply to join the program.
“Most of these children want to graduate,” said Vivian Harris, the Excel Academy’s administrator. “We want them to.”
The Excel Academy is an umbrella for more programs to help non-traditional students. The PASS program (Positive Approach to Student Success) provides methods and consultation to help students with various types of problems to continue earning credits to graduate. The EA staff oversees the alternative school for students who are learning new behavior, and the Life Program, for students who are in transition from experiencing mental issues and need lessons on helping them be a part of the educational process.
Harris oversees these programs and works with the families, students, “live” online teachers, traditional teachers, social workers, nurses and all others involved in a student’s education.
Jason Clayton, the director of the virtual school, said there are two sides to the Excel Academy: Imagine Learning Virtual Portal, which involves live instructor contact, and Courseware, which makes use of video recorded lessons. Currently, Clayton has about 80 to 85 students who are linked up through the internet with live teachers.
“At times we see the students in person,” Clayton said. “I try to see all of the students that I oversee at least once.”
Harris’s background in education began after she had been in the military and decided to pursue her three educational degrees from Jacksonville State University before obtaining her doctorate at the University of Alabama. Her inspiration for loving and helping all students is her godmother, a longtime teacher who took a young Harris under her wing and raised her.
“I always had my mind on loving children,” Harris said.
Clayton, who graduated from Sardis High School on Sand Mountain, obtained three degrees at JSU, his BA, MA and EDS. He remembers being a student and getting special attention in school one day. He knew then he wanted to become a teacher.
“Also, I love technology and computers,” he said.
Both administrators worked with the EA program at the Jacksonville Career Academy for several years, and they like that the recycled facility helps the students. Both say they are heavily invested in the students.
“We also assist students who are homeschooled,” Clayton said. “They can be homeschooled and still be eligible to take part in the extracurricular activities in the school they are zoned for, such as band, sports, choir, career tech, the Career Tech Academy, FFA and more. They must take at least two in-person or virtual classes.”
The new ways of keeping students engaged and helping them choose a career path and graduate provide the staff members with fulfilling work.
“We help students stay on track,” Harris said. “Our goal is to help them complete their courses and graduate.”