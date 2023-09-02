 Skip to main content
Excel Academy and other opportunities at former Saks Middle School

Saks Middle School Teaser Calhoun County Excel Academy

The Excel Academy, which started out at the Career Tech Academy in Jacksonville, recently moved into the Saks Middle School building on Watson Street. The new location allows the staff members and students to have more space

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

There was a time when private lives and public school didn’t mesh. The Excel Academy, offered by the Calhoun County School System, is helping to change that.

The program, which started out at the Career Tech Academy in Jacksonville, recently moved into the Saks Middle School building on Watson Street. The new location allows the staff members and students to have more space, and frees up the Career Academy to have more room for its welding program.

Vivian Harris Calhoun County Excel Academy

Vivian Harris is the administrator over the Excel Academy now housed at the former Saks Middle School.
Jason Clayton Calhoun County Excel Academy

Jason Clayton was motivated as a child to become a teacher. He is glad he is able to help students, especially those who need the services of the Excel Academy program.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 