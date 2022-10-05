 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Ethics Commission fines former state House candidate $705.20

MONTGOMERY — Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.

Borrelli lost her bid to be the Republican nominee for the seat after a hotly contested primary race and runoff, where she was defeated by Cleburne County resident Chad Robertson by 21 votes.

Julie Borrelli

Julie Borrelli