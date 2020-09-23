EMA seeking donations for Hurricane Sally survivors

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency began a supply drive Tuesday to help those affected by Hurricane Sally, which hit the Alabama Gulf Coast last week.
According to a news release, the EMA, along with other local organizations, will be accepting donations through Friday at several places around the county. The supplies will be taken to Baldwin County.
The EMA requested donations of tarps, assorted dry goods, toiletries, trash bags and cleaning supplies. They said clothes will not be accepted.
Donations are being accepted at:
• Oxford Fire Station 1, 70 E. Sixth St., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Anniston Fire Station 1, 225 E. 17th St., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Anniston Fire Station 3, 5400 McClellan Blvd., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, 911 Public Safety Drive Southwest, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Piedmont Fire Department, 312 N. Center Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Driver’s Choice, 916 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St., Anniston, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.