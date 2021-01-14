EMA director Michael Barton takes new job at JSU

Michael Barton will be leaving his position as the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, the County Commission announced during its Thursday meeting, though he’ll still be nearby.
Barton was recognized for his instrumental role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in February when the U.S. Department of Human Services attempted to house passengers from a quarantined cruise ship at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston.
Under the direction of the EMA, a command structure was created that unified emergency and health care workers, city and county government and various agencies both local and beyond. The response kept the county’s infection and death rates low for several months, even as the virus raged in other regions nearby.
Barton will become the director of public safety and the chief of police for Jacksonville State University beginning next week, he said after the meeting.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks presented Barton with a commemorative coin depicting the city’s logo, an eagle carrying a shield.
“In February, when COVID was not a day-to-day word we used, we all had to come together and actually start something,” Folks said. “What we did could not have happened without great leadership.”
He thanked Barton for his leadership, along with Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins.
“May God’s speed be with you in whatever you do,” Folks said, to a round of applause from the commission meeting audience.
Commission Chairman J. D. Hess presented Barton with a proclamation expressing the governing body’s appreciation for his service.
“You just took it to another level,” Hess said. “They’re going to be hard shoes to fill.”
Barton said he hadn’t expected the two presentations, but spoke briefly to offer his own appreciation for the opportunity to serve.
“I’m not going too far, so anything I can do to help the commission and the county moving forward, I’m just a phone call away,” Barton said.
Myles Chamblee, a current officer of the EMA, was appointed interim director until a permanent replacement is selected. Chamblee has worked with Barton throughout the pandemic and is currently managing a logistics team concerned with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Heard from Chris Westmoreland, director of the county Animal Control Center, that in the last year the center has taken in 1,103 animals and 81.4 percent of them have been adopted, rescued or reclaimed by owners.
— Announced a free day at the county landfill on Saturday, allowing anyone to bring trash or debris and drop it free of charge.
— Awarded a bid to Bridge Builders of Alabama for repair work on a bridge on Boiling Springs Road for $124,450. The next lowest and only other bidder was the Taylor Corporation at $307,843.
— Approved a bid for a full-size SUV for the county Highway Department to Cooper Chevrolet at a cost of $50,031.
— Extended a contract with Dana Safety Supply of Alabama by one year for the purchase and installation of equipment in vehicles at the county Sheriff’s Office.
— Transferred an Alcoholic Control Board warehouse license from Supreme Beverage Company to Gulf Distributing Company of Alabama.
— Renewed a contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics for the remittance of various kinds of tax in the county.
— Approved short form agreements with Jay Jenkins Architecture for work on the planned Agricultural Events Center, and with JMR+H Architecture and Jenkins for work improving the county jail.
— Commissioner Carolyn Henderson appointed Tobi Burt, a current member of the Calhoun County Board of Education, to the county Water & Fire Protection Authority. Burt will replace Echols Bryant, deceased, whose term expires March 1, 2023.
— Contracted with Jon Garlick for psychological evaluations for all prospective certified law enforcement officers, a requirement set forth by the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. According to the contract, sessions with Garlick cost $136 per hour and last no longer than two hours. Garlick is a former deputy sheriff of Calhoun County.
— Approved the auction of eight county-owned dump trucks and two tractors through the J.M. Wood auction company, with a guarantee of just over $1.4 million gross from the sale.
— Permitted the use of the county Agri-Center by the Scholastic Archery Association of Calhoun County.
— Approved an agreement with ATIS Elevator Inspections for annual inspections at the county courthouse.
— Entered a three-year agreement with Pitney Bowes for automated addressing software used to send courtesy tax notices.
— Approved work from Terracon Geotechnical Engineering Services and Larry Walker Land Surveying at the site of the proposed improvements at the county jail. Terracon’s service totals $6,350 and Walker’s totals $5,500.
— Extended sick, emergency and family medical leave through March, though reimbursement through federal relief funding is no longer available.