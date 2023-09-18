 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

EMA director explains agency’s functions

Chamblee EMA

Myles Chamblee, right, spoke recently to members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club meeting. He is the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. Brittney Reaves, the agency’s public information officer, accompanied him.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

To clear up a misconception that the acronym EMA is somehow interchangeable with Emergency Medical Services’ “EMS,” Myles Chamblee, the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, put it succinctly: “We do not drive ambulances.”

Speaking at the Jacksonville Exchange Club recently, Chamblee said the EMA’s responsibility is to ensure and promote personal safety and economic stability in Calhoun County during emergencies.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 