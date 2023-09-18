EMA director explains agency’s functions

To clear up a misconception that the acronym EMA is somehow interchangeable with Emergency Medical Services’ “EMS,” Myles Chamblee, the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, put it succinctly: “We do not drive ambulances.”
Speaking at the Jacksonville Exchange Club recently, Chamblee said the EMA’s responsibility is to ensure and promote personal safety and economic stability in Calhoun County during emergencies.
The EMA oversees the surroundings of a staggering number of people and entities: 118,000 residents, seven cities, five school districts, two college campuses, one university, two hospitals, two military installations, 15 fire departments, four Emergency Medical Services, Seven law enforcement agencies, a regional airport, the Neely Henry Dam, a railroad, a refined petroleum pipeline and Interstate 20.
The EMA is under the oversight of the Calhoun County Commission and works mostly in the unincorporated area. However, at times, it works with the cities to ensure each is prepared and able to respond various emergencies.
“We see ourselves supporting the local governments, its citizens and all of Calhoun County to operate before, during and after disasters,” Chamblee said.
The most recent example of the work the EMA has done in a major situation is the train derailment that occurred in the Iron City area in March. At that time, the staff kept the residents who lived nearby and the media abreast of the situation, and they worked with the railroad company’s employees to ensure the cleanup was efficiently handled.
Chamblee said someone of his staff of five employees must stay alert every hour of every day.
“We try to evaluate the possibility of hazards,” Chamblee said, “and we engage in planning different scenarios that might occur in Calhoun County, such as fire, tornados, snowstorms, riots, traffic problems and cyberattacks.”
He and his staff take pride in working with multiple agencies, training and bringing people together.
“We do not, however, take over and tell the other agencies what to do,” Chamblee said.
Other tasks the agency does not perform are distributing FEMA funds or showing up during emergencies with large stockpiles of equipment and first responders.
He encourages every resident in the county to set their cellphone to receive messages, such as those regarding Amber Alerts or active shooters. Text the phrase calhounema to 888-777 to be added.
“We are glad,” Chamblee said, “for all of the preparation and relationships we have established with our various partners, stakeholders and public safety agencies.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.