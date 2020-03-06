Elks Lodge bingo vote wasn’t on March ballot, but could be on November’s

Calhoun County residents who want to save the local Elks Lodge bingo game will have to wait at least eight more months to cast their vote.
A state constitutional amendment that would create a loophole for the Elks Lodge game — which local officials say was accidentally banned in an earlier vote — was originally planned for the March 3 primary ballot. But voters who showed up on Tuesday didn’t see that issue on their ballot.
“The bottom line is, we messed up,” said Othni Lathram, director of the Legislative Services Agency, a state office that drafts and reviews bills for lawmakers.
Lawmakers last year passed a state constitutional amendment that would have exempted Calhoun County’s cities from a countywide rule that bans bingo parlors from operating within 1,000 yards of a residential neighborhood.
That rule, passed by voters as a constitutional amendment in 2018, was designed to shut down rural bingo operations. But it wound up also banning the regular Elks Lodge game, a charity bingo operation generated no complaints from its neighbors. Elks members have said the game generates money for scholarships and food banks, among other causes.
The Elks sued to block the rule, and the city, which has a hand in approving permits for bingo games, held off on revoking the lodge’s bingo permit. Barbara Gann, manager of the Elks Lodge bingo game, said the game is still running.
“We’re not bothering a soul down here,” she said.
Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, proposed a new constitutional amendment last year that would exempt Calhoun County’s cities from the 1,000-yard rule, stating that the rule would apply only in unincorporated areas.
“The idea is that the cities already get to regulate these things where they exist within city limits,” Wood said.
Wood’s bill passed both houses and was headed for a countywide vote “at the next countywide primary election or at a special election as determined by the county commission.” That wording seemed to set the matter up for a vote on March 3 — the Super Tuesday primary — but legislative officials found a problem with the wording of the bill after lawmakers ended their 2019 session.
Lathram said a long-standing Alabama Supreme Court decision requires lawmakers to set specific date for any amendment vote. The Wood amendment, with two options for a date to vote, didn’t meet that requirement.
Lathram said lawyers from his office typically warn lawmakers about errors of that sort — but this one was added in a committee meeting late in the process of passing the bill.
“I just missed it,” Lathram said. “I missed the committee meeting.”
Wood last month introduced a resolution that would set state that vote will be held “at the 2020 General Election,” which is on Nov. 3. Lathram said the state supreme court has in the past allowed date-setting by resolution. Wood’s resolution has already been passed by the House and awaits a vote in the Senate.
The 1,000-yard bingo ban has been dogged by missteps and misunderstandings ever since it was originally proposed in 2017. Residents along White Oak Drive on the northern edge of Calhoun County initially asked for the rule in order block the arrival of Big Hit Bingo, a proposed bingo hall on their road. But the bingo hall was already shuttered by the time the 1,000-yard amendment got approval by the Legislature, and advocates for the amendment seemed surprised to see the issue on the ballot in 2018.
Members of the Elks Lodge didn’t know their bingo was likely to be banned by the 2018 amendment and some even voted for it. The lodge is about 600 feet from homes on Front Street, but is separated from Front Street by railroad tracks, trees and buildings.
Wood said he had had some difficulty explaining his current proposed resolution to fellow lawmakers because of the ins and outs of the story so far.
“Nobody understands it,” he said.