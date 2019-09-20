According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, it’s hot and dry in northeastern Alabama, and it is going to stay that way.
“We’re going to see a prolonged period of heat and dry for at least the next seven days, if not more,” said Daniel Martin, a meteorologist at the service’s Calera station.
“We’re in a very stagnant pattern right now, but there could be some low chances of rain in the area early next week,” Martin said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of southern Calhoun County is considered “abnormally dry,” the second lowest in a six-pronged scale ranging from “none” to “exceptional drought.”
“I think the drought has really been worse than that, because the rains have been so isolated,” said Hayes Jackson, an agent with the Calhoun County Extension Office. “It’s been hot and dry really since May.”
“When we get the next drought monitor comes out we could see an expansion with these dry conditions,” Martin said.
Steven Jones, a forestry management specialist for the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Calhoun County branch, said dry conditions have already caused an uptick in wildfires.
“Any time you get dry conditions with high heat and low humidity, your chance of having a fire is definitely going to go up,” Jones said. “It doesn’t take very much for something to go up with it this dry.”
On Monday, the commission placed a “fire danger advisory” statewide until rainfall returns.
According to a release announcing the advisory, firefighters from the commission battled 192 wildfires across Alabama in the 30 days prior to the advisory taking effect.
Jones said the volume of local fires typically increases around October, but this year has seen an earlier beginning.
“We’re kind of getting an early start on what we call fire season,” Jones said.
“I would recommend no burning to be done right now,” Jones said. “We’re not under a no-burn order right now, but it’s looking like we might be headed that way soon.”
Jackson said he had talked to several gardners whose plants were suffering under dry conditions.
“They’re tired of watering,” Jackson said. “Watering also just doesn’t reach as far down as well as a good rain does. We had a wet spring, but all of a sudden everything got dry and stayed that way.”
“It can always be hot in September,” Jackson said. “The abnormal part is that it has stayed hot. It’s Alabama, it’s going to be hot in the summer, but it has just stayed hot.”
Jackson said extended drought conditions are already affecting gardening.
“It’s really going to change the way we garden,” Jackson said. “I’m already leaning more toward plants that can withstand drought conditions.”
Jackson advised that residents of Calhoun County should take the time to properly hydrate their lawns and plants to keep them healthy.
“One good watering that really wets the soil is better than a shallow, daily water,” he said.