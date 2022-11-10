Drug abuse prevention group hosts outreach program at women’s jail

A local drug abuse prevention organization hosted a unique outreach program Tuesday morning for the inmates in the women’s jail.
Housed at the Anniston Police Department, the women’s division of the Calhoun County Jail regularly welcomes volunteers from the local chapter of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.
The program is called DREAM, which is an acronym for the goals it strives to set before the incarcerated women: Determined, Redirected, Educated, Aspired and Motivated, according to Drug Prevention Specialist Deanna McLeroy. It is designed to provide them with “the knowledge they need to lead a healthier lifestyle outside of their incarceration,” McLeroy said.
In addition to the women’s division of the jail, the program also visits the juvenile girls at the Coosa Valley Attention Center in Anniston.
Tuesday’s program centered on fitness instructor and ASAP volunteer Candace Rivers, who spoke with the women to offer guidance and a friendly ear.
“One of the things I like to do is help people, to know that there’s more to life and it’s not just their past. It’s all about their future. And they can take anything that was meant to break them and turn around and make it the very thing that makes them.” Rivers said.
During the events, Rivers is locked inside the cell block with the women, which allows her to maintain a more intimate connection with them. She said it was important to create a bond, and not only allow the women to get to know her but for her to get to know them as well.
“The main thing is you go in, you make a relationship first, you get to know everybody that’s there, and then I just incorporate the different aspects of exercise and how that can help,” Rivers said.
By being in their domain, it also allows the women to participate only if they want to, and doesn’t force anyone to speak.
“A lot of times once they see your heart, they start coming out. You just have to show up and be present for the one that is listening and then by the end of it a lot of them all start hearing,” Rivers said.
Rivers said most of the women in the jail have been disappointed by people in some way, and in their situation it’s easy to lose hope. It is her goal, she said, to give that hope back.
Sometimes it’s a workout, sometimes she just comes in and talks to them and gives a word of encouragement. Rivers said she reads the room and does whatever they need that day.
The program was funded by the Alabama Department of Mental Health through their Juvenile Justice initiation, McLeroy said. In addition to Tuesday’s event, the program also has an event scheduled later this month at the Coosa Valley Attention home.