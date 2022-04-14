Drug abuse prevention agency will host drug takeback day

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is helping residents dispose of unused prescription medication by hosting the local version of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 23, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at four local pharmacies.
ASAP, based in Oxford, recently announced its first of two events this year where people can bring in their unused or unwanted prescription medications and dispose of them properly.
“Oftentimes, consumers — people who are taking the medication — will flush the medication and that damages the water systems,” ASAP Prevention Specialist and HR Representative Maiya Northard said. “That is not the proper way.”
In addition to flushing the medication, people often throw unused medication into the trash and unknowingly give the homeless population access to that medication, according to Northard.
Northard said she and the ASAP want to encourage residents to dispose of drugs properly with this event and give folks something fun to do in the meantime.
“In order to engage with community members as well as encourage participation, ASAP is raffling a 50-inch flat-screen television, thanks to RO.S.S. (Recovery Organization of Support Specialists),” the press release stated.
Drive up, dispose of your meds, and get handed a raffle ticket in doing so. The winner of the raffle will be announced on the ASAP social media pages the following Monday.
The following locations are accepting people’s unneeded drugs:
Walgreens Pharmacy — 800 Quintard Avenue Anniston
Walgreens Pharmacy — 311 Pelham Road South Jacksonville
CVS Pharmacy — 825 South Quintard Avenue Oxford
Wright's Drug Pharmacy — 960 Ross Street Heflin