Drug abuse prevention agency holds Saturday drug takeback day

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will hold a drug takeback day Saturday, the group announced during the Thursday meeting of the Calhoun County Commission.
The event will help kick off Red Ribbon week, an annual event of the anti-drug organization Red Ribbon Campaign, which lasts from Friday to Oct. 31. Those who have unused or unneeded prescription medications can take them to four nearby locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, including the Walgreens in Anniston, the Walgreens in Jacksonville, the CVS in Oxford and Wright’s Drug Pharmacy in Heflin.
“The takeback in April had to be canceled because of COVID,” said Trisha Anderson, a prevention specialist with ASAP. “We’re trying to make up for that day in April and trying to keep as much as we can out of our water system.”
Discarded medications can end up in the hands of people who may abuse them or can have a detrimental affect on the environment, Anderson told The Star earlier this month, with some medications flushed down the toilet being eventually swept into water systems.
During its meeting, the commission:
— Awarded a bids for concessions to Osborn Brothers and Flowers Baking Company, with each pledging a $250 bond.
— Awarded a bid for elevator repair at the Calhoun County Courthouse to Baby Elevator Company in the amount of $84,817. Repairs will involve replacing a hydraulic jack, a PVC casing and furnishing new oil, according to the repair proposal.
— Extended a cleaning contract with Eagle Cleaning Service for another year at a total of $4,137 per month, about $230 more per month than the prior two years.
— Reappointed Gerald Wilkerson to the Coosa Valley Youth Services board of directors. Wilkerson’s new term will expire in 2023.
— Granted an easement for electrical work on a mechanics building at Fort McClellan, at the request of David West, extension coordinator for the Calhoun County Extension Office. The building has been used by the extension office’s archery group for some time now, West said, using generators for sessions after dark. Electrical work, which will be at no cost to the county, according to County Administrator Mark Tyner, will make those sessions easier, West said.
— Accepted $2,979 and $52,518 in state and federal money, respectively, from the state and federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, offered each year to supplement the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency budget.