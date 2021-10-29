Drizzly fun: Fair visitors check out the animal exhibits Friday

A little drizzly weather has never stopped the diehard fans of a county fair. Friday night’s visitors to the Calhoun County Fair at the Agri-Center on Bynum Leatherwood Road played games and rode some of the many rides, despite the 58-degree weather and the light rain.
The attention of several visitors, though, was turning to the indoor pens where young animal owners and others who love animals were preparing for a Saturday show. Show time for the chickens and livestock starts Saturday at 5 p.m.
Visitors may visit the pens and pet a sampling of the 85 animals owned by Matthew and Amy Nesbitt. The couple runs Dustbunnies & Dog Hair Animal Sanctuary, and they take their animals to local events and expose children to a variety of animals. This week, the petting zoo has a long-haired cow, a llama, an alpaca, a couple of goats, a miniature relative of the Brahman cow and a miniature horse.
The fair is open on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children five and under are free. The profits from the fair support local 4H and FFA programs.