Down the stretch to Nov. 8

Republican Kelley, Democrat McCullars campaign for state Senate seat

As the general election on Nov. 8 approaches, the recent Oxfordfest found both candidates for Alabama Senate District 12 visiting with voters.

The well-attended longtime crafts-and-music attraction in downtown Oxford gave Republican Keith Kelley and Democrat Danny McCullars an opportunity to see which way the political winds were blowing; both men said their constituents had a lot on their minds as voting day nears.

Kelley

Alabama State Senate District 12 Republican candidate Keith Kelley at Oxfordfest talking to voters. 
McCullars

Alabama State Senate District 12 Democrat candidate Danny McCullars at Oxfordfest talking to voters. 