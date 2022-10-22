 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Doug Bell an independent with Republican background

Sylacauga man running against Mike Rogers

Doug Bell

Congressional candidate Doug Bell grew up in south Alabama, where his political roots ran deep.

 Anniston Star photo

Independent candidate Doug Bell said he had to turn in a minimum of 6,511 verifiable signatures to be allowed on the ballot in the race to represent Alabama’s third congressional district. 

He turned in 9,000. 