Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help Friday in finding a man last seen in November.
Deputies announced in a Facebook post they were searching for 39-year-old Adam David Knightly. Deputies said Knightly was last seen in Wellington.
Court records from September list Knightly as an Ohatchee resident. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Knightly lives a “transient-type lifestyle,” and does not have a cell phone.
Wade said Knightly’s family members reported him missing earlier this week, and told deputies he has a substance abuse issue and has gone for extended periods without contacting them before.
Deputies described Knightly as a 200-pound man, standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on Knightly’s whereabouts was urged to contact deputies at 256-236-6600.
“We’re trying to find leads and seeing if we can find or locate him,” Wade said. “Hopefully, he’ll be safe.”