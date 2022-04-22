Democratic party to host event May 7

The Calhoun County Democratic Committee will host a meet-and-greet for the statewide Democratic candidates who wish to attend.
From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, candidates have an opportunity to meet voters at the Democratic headquarters, 812 Noble Street.
The hosts will make a short video of each candidate, which can be seen on Facebook using the search words Calhoun County Democratic Committee. Voters can meet the candidates and ask questions in an informal setting, and candidates from the Democratic Party may distribute literature and business cards.
For more information, call (256) 403-1449.