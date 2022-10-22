 Skip to main content
Democrat Lin Veasey challenges Rogers for congressional seat

Veasy

Lin Veasey, Democratic party candidate for the House seat in Alabama's Third Congressional District.

 Anniston Star photo

Lin Veasey wasn’t thinking of running for Congress earlier this year. 

It wasn’t remotely on her radar, the 54-year-old Democrat said. 