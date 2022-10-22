Democrat Lin Veasey challenges Rogers for congressional seat

Lin Veasey wasn’t thinking of running for Congress earlier this year.
It wasn’t remotely on her radar, the 54-year-old Democrat said.
“I simply was approached by our Calhoun County Democratic Party representatives about the possibility and if I would consider running,” Veasey said.
Veasey explained that the party felt strongly that she should run because no other Democrat was opposing incumbent Republican Mike Rogers. Still, she said she had to think about it.
The filing cutoff date was fast approaching and still no one came forward. When it became apparent that no one else was going to file, she and her daughter drove down to Montgomery and filed the very last day.
“I am very adamant because of my background in politics and my love for this country; that we have to have a truly functional democracy and that means people on the ballot,” Veasey said. “I’m 54 at this point. I grew up at the end of the Cold War time, and I can remember in junior high and high school, hearing about all these Communist countries that had elections and there was no choice on the ballot. So that looms large in my mind and understanding that that is not what I want to be part of.”
The Jacksonville resident said that while she hadn’t previously thought about running for office, politics has always been one of her passions. Her original bachelor’s degree was in political science with a double major in home economics.
Veasey moved to Alabama in 2001 with her four children when her husband took a position at Jacksonville State University as the department head for political science and public administration
Before that, Veasey said, she had a rural Midwest upbringing, in which she lived five miles outside of a one-stoplight town, surrounded by agriculture. She’s comfortable, she said, with agricultural, small-town world.
In addition to studying political science, she spent much of her life in the church.
“I’ve spent time in the Presbyterian church both in mission and in outreach. Then after my time here for a few years I went through a lay-pastor program to be commissioned lay pastor. So that is what my real day job is,” Veasey said.
She is commissioned to the Church of the Covenant in the Lenlock area of Anniston, and coordinates the ministry and moderates the session for the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville.
In Arkansas, before she came here, she was connected with a church that served teenage parents to provide “high-quality, affordable, and truly subsidized daycare as a stay-in-school program for parents,” Veasey said. She founded it nearly 25 years ago.
Asked if she brought that nonprofit here locally, Veasey said the program did not garner enough popularity.
“I just really didn’t find the community traction to do that,” Veasey said.
With women’s health care and pregnancy prevention in today’s spotlight, Veasey said she hopes that people who are passionate about pro-life issues will step up and provide those services here in Alabama.
“There’s such an economic impact with childbirth and raising children, so I am hoping that maybe that is something that is positive that comes out of this. I certainly am hoping that we have some type of restoration of women’s rights to choose. In this difficult journey, maybe that’s a positive thing,” Veasey said.
Veasey said much of her influence comes from Mr. Fred Rogers, the children’s TV host who was also Presbyterian minister. He valued the nurture and development of children above all, and that’s what she wants to do, too.
“There are big issues in front of us. We are in a district, in District 3, that has a great deal of higher learning going on,” Veasey said. “I’m really passionate about making the educational process what it needs to be — the affordability issue. I certainly understand the need that we have for student debt relief. But also I am hoping that we can get a control on tuition so that it truly is affordable.”
She said she also wants to be a part of something that offers internships for those who aren’t going to college.
Another of Veasey’s passions is development of the rich natural resources offered in this district. Veasey said she wants to maximize those resources and see the area grow for the betterment of the district. For example, Oxford city has done a great job utilizing its natural resources for economic growth, Veasey said. She believes the rest of the area could follow suit.