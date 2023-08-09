 Skip to main content
featured

Delivering hot meals to seniors a major operation

Two programs serve Calhoun County residents

Senior meals

FROM LEFT: Katie Nappier, Jerry Christian, Hannah Robertson, Tanya Mosley and Penny Slayton prepare meals at the Oxford Senior Center for the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Nancy Hunnicutt likes her job as the director of Meals on Wheels.

“I’ve had so many families of clients, and the clients themselves, say this program is a lifesaver,” Hunnicutt said. “It not only provides good nutrition and allows seniors to live a healthier life at home, but also their families are comforted knowing that their elderly family members will be cared for.”

senior meals Kevin Parker

Kevin Parker, an employee of Stringfellow Hospital, loads meals into the vehicles of the volunteers from Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program.
senior meals food

One of hot meals delivered to senior citizens in Oxford included a beef patty, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Also provided is milk or juice, a roll and a fruit. Amanda Vingers, the director of Elderly Nutrition at the Agency on Aging, said the menus are planned by dieticians at dieticians who work for the Alabama Department of Senior Services based in Montgomery. For the homebound meals, the Trio Community Meals company in Guntersville delivered to senior citizens meals prepared and transported with strict rules about temperature that ensures safety.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 