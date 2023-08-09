Delivering hot meals to seniors a major operation

Nancy Hunnicutt likes her job as the director of Meals on Wheels.
“I’ve had so many families of clients, and the clients themselves, say this program is a lifesaver,” Hunnicutt said. “It not only provides good nutrition and allows seniors to live a healthier life at home, but also their families are comforted knowing that their elderly family members will be cared for.”
Amanda Vingers is the director of Elderly Nutrition Program (ENP), East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Agency on Aging, which is part of the Alabama Department of Senior Services. She, too, finds satisfaction knowing senior citizens will not be hungry, thanks to the meals provided by the agency.
“We feel strongly that these meals are very important,” Vingers said.
Two programs are different
Around lunchtime each weekday in Calhoun County, two separate groups of people assist in preparing and delivering hot meals to senior citizens living in Calhoun County.
Those who assist in the Meals on Wheels program, overseen by Interfaith Ministries, include one employee from Interfaith, more than a hundred volunteers from throughout the county, and employees at Stringfellow Hospital.
Meals on Wheels
Hunnicutt has overseen the Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program for the past nine years. She coordinates where the meals are picked up and helps plan the delivery routes where volunteers deliver the 80-90 weekday meals. Hunnicutt also handles the paperwork for the program. Interfaith sets the amount that they charge for the meals, which is up to $7.50, and while clients cannot choose from a menu, each senior can list items not to include in their meals. The seniors who cannot afford to pay may fill out a confidential application and have their meals paid for by grant money and donations from the public, which is also overseen by Interfaith Ministries.
Interfaith’s program, as it currently exists, has been delivering meals for the past 30 years.
“The duration of the program relates not only to the continuing need,” said Hunnicutt, “but also to the spirit of the Anniston volunteers. We could not do this without them.”
Hunnicutt praised the employees at Stringfellow because they not only prepare the meals but they also plate them and tailor them, if possible, to the health needs of the senior citizens.
“I am happy to talk to any potential client to see if we are fit for them,” Hunnicutt said. “I love this program.”
Requirements for Meals on Wheels are that a client be homebound and unable to shop for themselves and prepare their own meals. Most clients are over 60 but a disability can make a client eligible at a younger age.
Hunnicutt said there is always a need for volunteers and encourages those who would like to be a part of the program to call Interfaith Ministries and ask for her to get started in the meal program or to volunteer. Call 256-237-4538.
EARPDC’s program
Vingers is the director of Elderly Nutrition Program at the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Agency on Aging. The Alabama Department of Senior Services in Montgomery creates the guidelines for the operations of the senior centers’ congregate and the homebound meals program.
The homebound meals are funded by the U.S. Government’s Older Americans Act. Vingers said the agency provides 240 meals in Calhoun County Senior Centers on weekdays for those who are 60 and older. Other requirements for applying for the agency’s meals are that each recipient must live in the municipality where they receive the meal, are homebound or disabled. The agency does not charge for the meals but recommends donations which help the cities continue funding the senior centers. No one is ever turned away if they cannot donate, and there are no restrictions based on their income.
The Agency on Aging began using Guntersville’s Trio Community Meals in July. It operates in several cities throughout the state. The food for Calhoun County residents is there and is delivered in large dishes to each of the senior centers. Each senior center’s employees plate the meals, and each center has its own delivery routes.
“The senior centers' congregate setting allows senior citizens to get out of their homes, take part in activities and have a meal,” said Vingers.
Those wishing to learn more about the program or to receive meals should call 1-800-AGE -Line (243-5463).