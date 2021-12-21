Defense act ‘great news’ for depot, liaison says

The military liaison for the Calhoun County Economic Development Council calls the numbers in the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act “great news” for the Anniston Army Depot.
However, he tempers that optimism by noting this is the first step in a process that awaits another congressional committee and another congressional vote.
Nathan Hill, who has long served as that connection between the county and the Department of Defense, said the line items as listed in the legislation are good signs for business at the Anniston site.
The bill provides $25 million for the construction of a new welding facility which, according to the original request made by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, would increase the capacity of the site.
There is also a $1.2 billion item for upgrades to the Stryker tracked combat vehicles, which have been routed through the depot in large numbers in recent years.
“This certainly could be a big deal,” Hill said. “But, we won’t know until the Department of Defense specifies how much exactly they are going to do. From a historical standpoint, all the upgrades for the Strykers have been in coordination or partnership between the Anniston Army Depot and General Dynamics Land Systems. If they do the Stryker upgrades, it will probably be between the depot and General Dynamics.”
Hill said he would expect the depot to get a significant portion of the work “depending on what kind of upgrade it is.”
“If it is a configuration change that would mostly be done at General Dynamics in Lima, Ohio, it would be more General Dynamics,” he said. “If it’s more where they are actually doing some modifications to the existing systems, which would require welding, it could be a big deal for the depot. I’m sure either way it will be a big deal for General Dynamics.”
Hill said seeing a new welding facility mentioned along with an added boost to the upgrade program, at least at first glance, “feels good.” He said such a facility “would certainly be welcomed at the depot” and would add capability and improving the environmental aspects of the welding process.
“One of the depot’s top priorities has been a new welding facility,” he said. “It allows them to get welding out of the building it is housed in now and free up space, while allowing welding to be done in a lot more environmentally friendly facility. That in turn requires less actions they have to take to make sure it is environmentally friendly which helps the process.”
Hill said the recently passed legislation is “just an authorization.”
“What we have to do is get the appropriators [in Congress] to go in and appropriate it. This doesn’t get the money flowing,” Hill said. “Right now, we’re living under a continuing resolution authority. If we stay that way, a lot of these things in the National Defense Authorization Act are going to be meaningless. We have to get these things in the appropriations bill. Hopefully, the two parties will get together and approve a defense budget before too long which will be in line with the authorization bill.”