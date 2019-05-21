Near-record-high temperatures are expected during the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The high for Saturday is expected to be 97 degrees, and 96 degrees is expected on Sunday.
“That would break a record,” said Jessica Winton, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Calera.
The current record-high temperature in Anniston for May 25 is 96 degrees, Winton said, 95 degrees for May 26. The all-time highest temperature for the month of May in Anniston is 98 degrees, set May 16, 1962.
According to Winton, the heat index is expected to be around 100 degrees for Saturday.
“Heat index is basically what the temperature is going to feel like,” said Winton. It factors in variables like moisture instead of just taking the base temperature reading.
Karen Landers, a district medical officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health, wants more people to know how to reduce the dangers that accompany overheating.
“People should be heat-aware, especially if they have any underlying health problems,” Landers said.
Drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen, and staying in the shade when outdoors are some of the most effective methods of staying cool, she said. Landers also recommends keeping an eye out for the elderly and young children, who are most vulnerable to the elements.