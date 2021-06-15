Deadlines fast approaching for those affected by March tornado

The EMA of Calhoun County wants to remind residents affected by the March 25 tornado that two deadlines are quickly approaching.
The last day for storm-related debris to be picked up for free from right-of-ways is Wednesday, June 16, according to a press release distributed Tuesday. The final day to apply for FEMA assistance is June 25.
The EMA also encouraged affected residents to apply for FEMA assistance even if they have insurance or a way to move storm debris to the right-of-way for free pickup.
The Calhoun County EMA can be reached for assistance for immediate basic needs at 256-435-0540.
Anyone wanting to donate to local long-term recovery assistance can visit uweca.org/tornadorelief or yourcommunityfirst.org.
For more information, visit calhounema.org/help.