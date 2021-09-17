Danny Shears to become Calhoun County Commissioner in District 2

Oxford resident Danny Shears, who came close to winning a seat on the Calhoun County Commission in a 2018 runoff election, received a special phone call Friday morning. He was informed that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed him to fill the soon-to-be-vacated District 2 seat held by Commissioner Tim Hodges.
Hodges will take over as the revenue commissioner in October following the impending retirement of Karen Roper.
Nathan Lindsay, the State Director of Appointments, called Shears to inform him of the governor’s decision to appoint him for the district that covers Oxford and parts of east Anniston.
“I am excited and humbled,” Shears said. “I appreciate the trust the governor has in me, and I will work my hardest to represent the residents of Calhoun County.”
When he ran for the seat in 2018, he said his focus, if elected, would be on the rural citizens in the county.
“A lot of people do not have a mayor or council person to represent them,” Shears said. “Their county commissioner is their representative, and I answer or return their calls, which is what a commissioner does.”
Shears co-owns Moore Printing and Regional Supply Co. He was spotlighted in the Anniston Star on Nov. 19, 2019, for his outstanding volunteerism, including working with students through the Cheaha Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serving on the following boards: the Advisory Board for Oxford Performing Arts Center, the Calhoun County and the Oxford City School Career Tech Advisory Boards, the City of Oxford Planning and Zoning Board and the Oxford City Commercial Development Authority.
This year, Shears is the captain of the Calhoun County Quarterback Club, and he is a member of the Anniston Civitan Club.
“I believe in paying my civic rent and paying back to my county,” Shears said.