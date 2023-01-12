Current local damage from storm minor

Most of the tornado threat should stay south of the Anniston area, officials from the National Weather Service said around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.
There is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in Calhoun County, however, the main threat from that storm will be straight line winds, according to Michael Garrison of the National Weather Service.
“Straight line winds are the main threat there. We do have a report of some minor street flooding in Gadsden near the mall. But that’s all the reports we have,” Garrison said.
Garrison said there is the possibility of small hail, and that a tornado isn’t out of the question. But the main focus would be rain and wind.
“The best area for that is going to be in the southern half of the state. I’d never say never but it’s looking like it’s going to be from Shelby southward,” Garrison said.
Straight line winds can still cause damage, with the ability to knock down trees and blow cars off the road, Garrison said.
Calhoun County EMA Director Myles Chamblee told The Anniston Star there have been reports of some sporadic trees and power lines down that were “not specific to any area.”
Asked where those reports were from, Chamblee said the Anniston and Wellborn areas. However he added, “I’m sure there’s probably more than that but that’s just what’s been reported here,” Chamblee said.
Garrison said most of the stormy weather should clear by late afternoon, early evening.
