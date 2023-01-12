 Skip to main content
Current local damage from storm minor

Main threat in Calhoun County from straight-line winds

Most of the tornado threat should stay south of the Anniston area, officials from the National Weather Service said around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. 

There is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in Calhoun County, however, the main threat from that storm will be straight line winds, according to Michael Garrison of the National Weather Service. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.