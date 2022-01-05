COVID spreads anew in Calhoun County

COVID cases are on the rise in Calhoun County due to the very contagious though possibly less severe omicron variant.
Since New Year’s Day, 155 new cases have been recorded but not any deaths. The county — along with the entire state — has a high level of community transmission. Calhoun County’s positivity rate on Monday was 37.4, which indicates how prevalent positive cases of the disease are, compared to the number of tests carried out.
Since the pandemic began there has been a total of 23,801 COVID cases and 532 deaths in the county.
On Monday, over 1 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 as the wave of omicron shows no signs of weakening according to Bloomberg News.
The number of cases on Monday is almost double from the previous week's record of 590,000 cases.
During a press conference on Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave an update on the rising numbers.
“The take-home point from what’s going on right now is that the omicron variant that is becoming the predominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious,” Harris said. “It is much more contagious than the delta variant. It is many times more contagious than anything we have seen before, many orders of magnitude more contagious than the original strain that we had almost two years ago. And it is just spreading like wildfire. It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably, or most of them.”
Harris urged everyone to not only get vaccinated but to also get a booster shot to fight against omicron.
“To the best of our knowledge, with what we’ve seen in other countries and what we’re seeing right now, vaccination remains the single most important tool we have to prevent serious illness or death,” Harris said.
Pediatric cases are also on the rise in the state, as they are across the country at record levels. Harris said as of Monday, there were 34 pediatric patients in state hospitals.
At Regional Medical Center on Monday there were a total of 22 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of those cases 14 were unvaccinated, seven had been vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated. There were four patients in the ICU with one of them on a ventilator.
Statewide there were 1,104 hospitalizations as of Monday. That is up from 300 hospitalizations several weeks ago but far below the peak of 3,000 hospitalizations set in early 2021.
“Hospitals are dealing with that and hospitals are dealing with unprecedented numbers of infected health care workers right now, either infected or in some cases just exposed. So it is creating some difficulty for our hospitals simply because they have many of their health care workers who are just not able to work right now because of the infectiousness of omicron. It’s a very challenging situation,” Harris said.
Harris said in Alabama about two percent of all people who died from COVID had the delta variant.
“If omicron is shown to be that, for example, maybe only 1 percent of people die with omicron, that’s still 10 times the rate of what we see people with influenza dying from. It’s still 10-fold more dangerous than influenza. And even if it’s half as deadly, if you have a variant that infects twice as many people you can expect to see your numbers turn out to be the same. You still have the same issues with it, with a surge affecting your hospitals and numbers of people getting sick or dying,” Harris said.
Alabama ranks 45th in the country for the number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot and slightly lower in the number who are fully vaccinated, Harris said.
Harris said that 2.2 million are completely vaccinated in the state.“That puts us ahead of only about two or three other states. And again, that’s not nearly as good as we would like,” he said. Harris said that about 600,000 booster shots have been administered in the state.
“So we are seeing good uptake among booster doses. But again, we still have a long way to go to be where we want to be,” Harris said.