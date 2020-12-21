COVID-19 vaccine coming to local nursing homes in January

Beginning in January, workers from pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are scheduled to show up at Calhoun County nursing homes with batches of COVID-19 vaccine and begin administering shots to residents and workers alike.
“Our date is in January,” said Deborah Littlejohn, infection control prevention specialist at Piedmont Health Care. “All the staff and residents who consent will get it.”
As of Monday afternoon, there was no evidence anyone in Calhoun County had yet been vaccinated against coronavirus, but there were signs of a mounting effort to distribute shots locally soon.
Federal officials last weekend approved a vaccine created by the drug company Moderna for use around the country, adding another weapon to the anti-coronavirus arsenal.
A vaccine from the Pfizer company received federal approval earlier this month, and medical workers in Alabama received the state’s first shots for the virus last week.
Gov. Kay Ivey got her first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday in Montgomery, another in a string of public vaccinations of high-profile officials.
Calhoun County still awaits shots, however. Regional Medical Center in Anniston is not equipped with the deep-freeze facilities needed to store the Pfizer vaccine, so the hospital applied for a shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Calhoun County emergency management officials said Monday morning that the shipment is expected sometime this week, but there was no more specific date than that.
Working with pharmacies to vaccinate
State health officials have said their plan is to vaccinate medical workers first, then first responders likely to come into contact with COVID-19 patients.
Nursing home residents are also high on the state’s priority list, but that immunization project is coordinated directly with pharmacies by federal officials, not at the local level, according to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Myles Chamblee.
In a corporate press release, the pharmacy chain CVS said Monday that it would begin administering shots in Alabama nursing homes beginning Jan. 28. Attempts to reach CVS officials for further comment were not successful, but Alabama Nursing Home Association spokesman John Matson said that that sounds about right.
“What we’ve been told is that the pharmacies will get their shipments today and will start distributing after Christmas,” Matson said Monday.
Matson said federal officials are shipping directly with three pharmacies operating in Alabama to administer the shots: CVS, Walgreens and Senior Care.
Littlejohn, at the Piedmont nursing home, said that nursing home uses Senior Care. A staffer at Anniston Health and Rehab said that nursing home also uses Senior Care and is expecting shots in January.
COVID deaths high in nursing homes
Filled with high-risk patients living in relatively close quarters, nursing homes have proven to be dangerous ground during the pandemic. Early outbreaks in states such as Washington were crucial to the initial spread of the virus in the U.S.
In Calhoun County, 140 people so far have died of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Etowah County, home to roughly the same number of people and reporting roughly the same number of infections, has lost 82 people. Local officials have said that out-of-hospital deaths, both in long-term care facilities and at home, make up much of the difference between the two counties.
The virus has flourished in December, with the state recording nearly 4,000 new cases on an average day. Health officials have said much of that spread is due to gatherings over Thanksgiving. There is no sign of that post-Thanksgiving surge slowing down in Calhoun County, even as Christmas approaches.
“We’re over 800 cases in the last seven days, which is a new high for us,” said Chamblee, the EMA spokesman.
Chamblee said there were 62 people hospitalized with the virus in Calhoun County as of Friday afternoon, also a new high.